Asake & Eva Apio Rock Matching Marine Serre Looks at Paris Fashion Week

Asake has been having a great time at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week, and more importantly, a fashionable one. His latest look is proof of that.

For the Marine Serre Heads or Tails show, he didn’t step out alone. He arrived with Ugandan-British model and influencer Eva Apio, both dressed in matching dark orange outfits.

This is the second time they’ve been spotted together at Paris Fashion Week, and their public interactions—holding hands, posing together—have only fueled speculation about their relationship. Some even say new music is on the way. But what really matters is the fashion, which they both nailed.

Asake wore a bold, dark orange patterned leather two-piece with a glossy finish. The jacket and matching trousers featured Marine Serre’s signature crescent moon motif, adding a celestial touch to the look. He paired it with black high-heeled shoes, and accessorises with earrings and a gold bracelet that completed the look, making it edgy, masculine, and cool.

Eva’s outfit matched his in colour and pattern but leaned into a softer silhouette. She wore what looked like a strapless dress, form-fitting and chic. To add contrast, she draped a luxurious black fur shawl over her shoulders, giving the whole look a dramatic yet elegant finish.

Together, they made a statement. Whether it’s about fashion, music, or something more, we’ll just have to wait and see.

See more photos of Asake and Eva below