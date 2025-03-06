Asake’s Off-White FW25 Look is Straight Out of His “Military” Era

Asake is fully embracing his military era. Arriving at the Off-White Fall/Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week, he made a bold entrance in a dark olive green Off-White outfit that leaned heavily into military aesthetics. The structured, utilitarian design featured sharp lines, functional details like epaulets and pockets, and embellishments that resembled insignia.

His trousers had a relaxed, streetwear-inspired fit, with subtle nods to military style. Think cargo pockets, utility straps, or concealed zippers. To complete the look, he stepped out in dark boots with a slightly chunky, elevated sole, adding a rugged yet fashion-forward edge.

Captured in a video, Asake is seen confidently stepping out of a car, fully embodying his self-declared “military era.” This persona has been reflected in his recent music, including his track ‘Military,’ and even in his response to critics. He carried the same energy to the Grammys, where his outfit and attitude reinforced the theme.

The Off-White FW25 show, led by Creative Director Ib Kamara, continues the brand’s legacy after Virgil Abloh, focusing on bold, resistance-driven designs.

See more photos of Asake’s look below.