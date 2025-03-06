Connect with us

Music Scoop Style

Asake’s Off-White FW25 Look is Straight Out of His “Military” Era

Music Scoop

These Photos of Olamide & Joeboy Go Hard! What's Cooking?

Events Music Promotions

From Concert to Cash Out: Flavour Blesses a Fan with ₦1 Million at the Life Beer Concert | Get the Scoop

BN TV Music

Love, Loss & Flames: Fireboy DML’s “Hell and Back” Music Video Tells It All

Inspired Living Music

Tiwa Savage Talks Power, Passion & Legacy with Forbes Africa: “I Want to Go Into My Mogul Era”

BN TV Music

You Know Wizkid’s Cool Moves? He Just Gave Us More in "Kese (Dance)" Video

Music Scoop

Ayra Starr, Tems, Travis Scott & More: 5 Tyla Collaborations That Have Us Hooked

Beauty Music Style

Tems’ Face Card and Star Power Lit Up Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Gold Party

BN TV Music

NSG and Lyvia’s "Venus" Visuals Are All About the Vibe

BN TV Music

Tyla & Sean Paul’s "Push 2 Start" Video is the Throwback Vibe We Didn’t Know We Needed

Music

Asake’s Off-White FW25 Look is Straight Out of His “Military” Era

Asake continues his military-era aesthetic at the Off-White FW25 show during Paris Fashion Week, sporting a striking military-inspired outfit.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Photo Credit: Asake/Instagram

Asake is fully embracing his military era. Arriving at the Off-White Fall/Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week, he made a bold entrance in a dark olive green Off-White outfit that leaned heavily into military aesthetics. The structured, utilitarian design featured sharp lines, functional details like epaulets and pockets, and embellishments that resembled insignia.

His trousers had a relaxed, streetwear-inspired fit, with subtle nods to military style. Think cargo pockets, utility straps, or concealed zippers. To complete the look, he stepped out in dark boots with a slightly chunky, elevated sole, adding a rugged yet fashion-forward edge.

Captured in a video, Asake is seen confidently stepping out of a car, fully embodying his self-declared “military era.” This persona has been reflected in his recent music, including his track ‘Military,’ and even in his response to critics. He carried the same energy to the Grammys, where his outfit and attitude reinforced the theme.

The Off-White FW25 show, led by Creative Director Ib Kamara, continues the brand’s legacy after Virgil Abloh, focusing on bold, resistance-driven designs.

See more photos of Asake’s look below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @asakemusic

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php