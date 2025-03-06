Connect with us

News Scoop

Nigeria’s Senate Suspends Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for Six Months

Events News Promotions

Imperial Black Lagos Launch: A Celebration of Craftsmanship, Music & Fashion

Events News Sports

The FIFA World Cup Final To Have a Halftime Show For the First Time Ever

Arts News Promotions

Meet Sly Megida – Exploring Identity, Social Justice, and African Storytelling Through Art

News Sports

Eric Chelle Releases Provisional Squad List for Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

News Promotions

Tomike Adeoye Appointed Managing Director and CEO of LightHill Studio

News Scoop

Lagos State House of Assembly’s First Female Speaker Mojisola Meranda Resigns

Events News Promotions

Konga Communications hosts NBC Delegation, Strengthening Commitment to Excellence and Compliance

Events News Promotions

Imperial Black Debuts in Port Harcourt: An Unveiling of Bold Sophistication

Events News Promotions

Betking Marks 7 Years of Winning and Elevating Communities Across Nigeria

News

Nigeria’s Senate Suspends Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for Six Months

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan faces a six-month suspension from the Nigerian Senate, with her office locked and salaries halted.
Avatar photo

Published

3 mins ago

 on

The Nigerian Senate has suspended Senator Natasha AkpotiUduaghan for six months following her dispute with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Her suspension, announced today, was based on the recommendations of the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, which found her in violation of Senate rules.

“That the Senate do suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months for her total violation of the Senate Standing Rules (2023 as amended for bringing the presiding officer and the entire Nigerian Senate to public opprobrium,” Akpabio declared while reading the committee’s findings, which stemmed from an investigation into her allegations of sexual harassment.

The suspension, set to take effect from March 6, 2025, was upheld despite efforts by some senators to reduce it to three months. A majority vote in the Senate affirmed the original decision.

However, the lawmakers ruled that the suspension could be reconsidered or lifted if Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan submits a written apology.

“For the Senate to consider lifting this suspension or reducing the tenure of the suspension, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan shall submit a written apology to the Senate before her reconsideration by the Nigerian Senate,” Akpabio stated.

Following the announcement, the Kogi Central senator was escorted out of the chambers by the Sergeant-at-Arms. Before leaving, she declared, “This injustice will not be sustained.”

Beyond the six-month suspension, additional penalties were imposed on the PDP lawmaker. These include:

  • The immediate withdrawal of her salary and those of her legislative aides
  • A ban from accessing the National Assembly premises
  • The closure of her Senate office
  • The withdrawal of her security details

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension marks the climax of weeks of escalating tensions between her, Senate President Akpabio, and the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php