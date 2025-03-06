Nigeria’s Senate Suspends Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for Six Months

The Nigerian Senate has suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti–Uduaghan for six months following her dispute with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Her suspension, announced today, was based on the recommendations of the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, which found her in violation of Senate rules.

“That the Senate do suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months for her total violation of the Senate Standing Rules (2023 as amended for bringing the presiding officer and the entire Nigerian Senate to public opprobrium,” Akpabio declared while reading the committee’s findings, which stemmed from an investigation into her allegations of sexual harassment.

The suspension, set to take effect from March 6, 2025, was upheld despite efforts by some senators to reduce it to three months. A majority vote in the Senate affirmed the original decision.

However, the lawmakers ruled that the suspension could be reconsidered or lifted if Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan submits a written apology.

“For the Senate to consider lifting this suspension or reducing the tenure of the suspension, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan shall submit a written apology to the Senate before her reconsideration by the Nigerian Senate,” Akpabio stated.

Following the announcement, the Kogi Central senator was escorted out of the chambers by the Sergeant-at-Arms. Before leaving, she declared, “This injustice will not be sustained.”

Beyond the six-month suspension, additional penalties were imposed on the PDP lawmaker. These include:

The immediate withdrawal of her salary and those of her legislative aides

A ban from accessing the National Assembly premises

The closure of her Senate office

The withdrawal of her security details

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension marks the climax of weeks of escalating tensions between her, Senate President Akpabio, and the upper chamber of the National Assembly.