See How Joselyn Dumas Served Kente Glamour in Celebration of Ghana’s Independence Day

Joselyn Dumas marks Ghana’s 68th Independence Day in beautiful kente, celebrating heritage, unity, and national pride
Published

1 hour ago

 on

Joselyn Dumas has always embraced kente, Ghana’s iconic traditional fabric, and today, she’s wearing it with even more pride. As Ghana celebrates 68 years of independence, the actress took to Instagram to share beautiful photos of herself in lively, bright kente, alongside a homage to her homeland.

Ghana, the first Sub-Saharan African country to gain independence from British rule, continues to honour the legacy of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah who declared the nation “free forever” on March 6, 1957, and the forebears who fought for freedom. Reflecting on this rich history, Joselyn shared:

A land woven with strength, unity, and heritage. Just like the intricate patterns of Kente, we are a nation bound by diversity yet united in purpose. Our independence is more than a moment in history—it is a reminder that we own our identity, our culture, and our future.

This gown and accessories are more than fashion; they’re a bold statement of Ghanaian Excellence, a tribute to the resilience and beauty of our people. As we celebrate today, let’s honour the richness of our traditions, the vibrance of our colours, and the power of our unity.

Here’s to freedom, growth, and the pride of a nation. Happy Independence Day, Ghana! ❤️💛💚

See her stunning kente looks below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JOSELYN DUMAS® (@joselyn_dumas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JOSELYN DUMAS® (@joselyn_dumas)

