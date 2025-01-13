Joselyn Dumas Wears Kente Like a Queen | See her Stunning Photos

When you think of kente, Ghana immediately comes to mind. This timeless Ghanaian textile, crafted from handwoven strips of silk and cotton, dates back to the 18th century and is renowned for its vibrant colour patterns and cultural significance. On any given day, you might see people dressed in kente for casual occasions, and on special days, it is proudly worn to make a statement. One such moment was when celebrated Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas gave us a gorgeous display of its elegance.

Joselyn donned an elegant off-shoulder corset top paired with a floor-length skirt. Her outfit featured a beautifully beaded and sequined top, with intricate beading along the hemline, and the kente fabric itself was a delightful mix of bold colours. The bright yellow backdrop was accentuated with intricate patterns in blue, green, red, purple, and black, showcasing the timeless beauty of this traditional textile.

Accessories are a key part of styling kente, and Joselyn stayed true to tradition with her choices. She wore bold earrings and rings, golden beads on her wrists, and a mix of coral and gold necklaces draped elegantly around her neck. To top it off, she added jewellery to her head, completing the regal look.

With her outfit and accessories, Joselyn looked every bit like a beautiful Ashanti bride, ready for a traditional wedding celebration.

See more photos below