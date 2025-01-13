Quadri Aruna’s Children Make Nigeria Proud with Table Tennis Wins in Portugal

Over the weekend, the Aruna siblings—children of Nigeria’s table tennis star Quadri Aruna—made headlines in Portugal at the VIX João Monteiro Table Tennis Tournament, much to the joy of their parents. Their mum, Ganiyat Aruna, who also doubles as their coach, cheered them on as they made their mark on the international stage.

Mariam, Quadri Junior, and Amira all delivered outstanding performances, earning podium finishes in their respective categories. Mariam bagged silver in the U15 Girls’ event, Quadri Junior also secured silver in the U11 Boys’, while Amira proudly took bronze in the U11 Girls’.

What made their victory even more special was that, while their dad was battling it out at the World Table Tennis Contender in Doha—where he made it to the semi-finals—the kids were in Portugal, proudly lifting their trophies and carrying forward the family’s table tennis legacy.

“It’s not easy,” Ganiyat said, reflecting on the demanding day. “Since 7am in the morning… Alhamdulilah, it all ended joyfully and with praises.”