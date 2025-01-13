Connect with us

Quadri Aruna's Children Make Nigeria Proud with Table Tennis Wins in Portugal

Nigerian Àdìrẹ Took the Stage at Sanya & Alkesh Thavrani's Lavish Indian Wedding, Have a Look

Calabar Carnival 2024: Experience the Vibrancy of Culture with Imperial Blue's Dazzling Presence

The African Heritage Centre Annual Year-End Event 2024: Celebrating Strength, Resilience, and Unity

Skin by Zaron Launches New Vitamin C Range with Exclusive Garden Glow Party

Viola Davis Champions Sustainable Style at the Golden Globes by Rewearing a Stunning Dress

Peak Milk Champions Better Nutrition with Successful Nationwide Breakfast Tour

Clout Africa Celebrates African Creativity at “A Day With The Champs”

Esther Williams Foundation Hosts Transformative “Pad a Girl” Outreach Events in Lagos

Did You Miss Ethiopia's Christmas Celebration Yesterday? Here's All You Need to Know

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Over the weekend, the Aruna siblings—children of Nigeria’s table tennis star Quadri Aruna—made headlines in Portugal at the VIX João Monteiro Table Tennis Tournament, much to the joy of their parents. Their mum, Ganiyat Aruna, who also doubles as their coach, cheered them on as they made their mark on the international stage.

Mariam, Quadri Junior, and Amira all delivered outstanding performances, earning podium finishes in their respective categories. Mariam bagged silver in the U15 Girls’ event, Quadri Junior also secured silver in the U11 Boys’, while Amira proudly took bronze in the U11 Girls’.

What made their victory even more special was that, while their dad was battling it out at the World Table Tennis Contender in Doha—where he made it to the semi-finals—the kids were in Portugal, proudly lifting their trophies and carrying forward the family’s table tennis legacy.

“It’s not easy,” Ganiyat said, reflecting on the demanding day. “Since 7am in the morning… Alhamdulilah, it all ended joyfully and with praises.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ITTF-Africa (@ittfafrica)

 

 

