Connect with us

Culture Scoop

Abi, Japa, Suya: Nigerian-English Words Now Official in the Oxford English Dictionary

BN TV Cuisine Culture Events Style Sweet Spot Weddings

Nigerian Àdìrẹ Took the Stage at Sanya & Alkesh Thavrani's Lavish Indian Wedding, Have a Look

Culture Inspired Living Scoop

Chief Solomon Osagie Alonge: The Iconic Photographer of Benin's Royalty & Everyday Life

Culture Events Inspired Style

Viola Davis Champions Sustainable Style at the Golden Globes by Rewearing a Stunning Dress

Culture Events Living Scoop

Did You Miss Ethiopia's Christmas Celebration Yesterday? Here's All You Need to Know

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Music Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Celebrate the New Year in Regal Afrocentric Style, Have a Look

Culture Living Scoop

Editor’s Picks: Top Photos That Captured Nigeria’s 2024

BN TV Culture Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Rediscover Afro Fashion on 'Christmas in Lagos': Dahmola Unpacks the Details with Jade Osiberu Here

BN TV Culture Living Style

Veekee James Atere Refreshes Christmas Decor with a Couturier's Touch [WATCH]

BN TV Culture Events Style

Lagos Lights Up: A Christmas Spectacle You Don't Want to Miss! 

Culture

Abi, Japa, Suya: Nigerian-English Words Now Official in the Oxford English Dictionary

The OED’s latest update is a celebration of Nigeria’s rich linguistic and cultural diversity, featuring a new collection of Nigerian words and expressions. Among the newly added entries are terms like yarn dust, area boy, adire, Kanuri, agbero, Edo, cross-carpet, kobo, Naija, and eba.
Avatar photo

Published

30 mins ago

 on

If you’ve ever used Nigerian-English words like abi, japa, suya, or jand in a conversation and been met with confusion or raised eyebrows in professional settings, here’s some good news. These words, along with several others, have officially been added to the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), solidifying their place in global linguistic history. So, the next time someone questions your use of these terms, you can confidently tell them: They’re in the dictionary now.

The OED’s latest update is a celebration of Nigeria’s rich linguistic and cultural diversity, featuring a new collection of Nigerian words and expressions. Among the newly added entries are terms like yarn dust, area boy, adire, Kanuri, agbero, Edo, cross-carpet, kobo, Naija, and eba. These words, deeply rooted in Nigeria’s everyday life and street culture, reflect the growing influence of Nigerian Pidgin and local slang across Africa and beyond.

Interestingly, some words, such as japa (to flee or escape) and japa (a colloquial term for traveling abroad), are recognised as both nouns and verbs. These terms highlight Nigeria’s creativity and linguistic ingenuity and also capture global attention due to their increasing usage among Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

One of the key contributors to this achievement is Kingsley Ugwuanyi, a Nigerian linguist and consultant to the OED, who played a pivotal role in documenting and defining these words. Sharing his excitement on LinkedIn, Ugwuanyi wrote:

I’m thrilled to announce that the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) from Oxford Languages | OUP has officially published its latest updates, featuring an amazing collection of Nigerian English words that beautifully reflect Nigeria’s culture, creativity, and the unique ways we express ourselves as Nigerians.

This time, I not only drafted most of the words but also had the incredible opportunity to provide their pronunciations. So, when you explore the OED online and click on the pronunciations, you’ll hear my voice bringing these words to life.

Here’s a list of the newly added words:

  • 419
  • Abi
  • Adire
  • Agbero
  • Area boy
  • Cross-carpet
  • Cross-carpeting
  • Eba
  • Edo
  • Gele
  • Jand (noun & verb)
  • Janded
  • Japa (noun & verb)
  • Kanuri
  • Kobo
  • Naija
  • Suya
  • Yahoo
  • Yahoo boy
  • Yarn dust
Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php