Abi, Japa, Suya: Nigerian-English Words Now Official in the Oxford English Dictionary

If you’ve ever used Nigerian-English words like abi, japa, suya, or jand in a conversation and been met with confusion or raised eyebrows in professional settings, here’s some good news. These words, along with several others, have officially been added to the Oxford English Dictionary (OED), solidifying their place in global linguistic history. So, the next time someone questions your use of these terms, you can confidently tell them: They’re in the dictionary now.

The OED’s latest update is a celebration of Nigeria’s rich linguistic and cultural diversity, featuring a new collection of Nigerian words and expressions. Among the newly added entries are terms like yarn dust, area boy, adire, Kanuri, agbero, Edo, cross-carpet, kobo, Naija, and eba. These words, deeply rooted in Nigeria’s everyday life and street culture, reflect the growing influence of Nigerian Pidgin and local slang across Africa and beyond.

Interestingly, some words, such as japa (to flee or escape) and japa (a colloquial term for traveling abroad), are recognised as both nouns and verbs. These terms highlight Nigeria’s creativity and linguistic ingenuity and also capture global attention due to their increasing usage among Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

One of the key contributors to this achievement is Kingsley Ugwuanyi, a Nigerian linguist and consultant to the OED, who played a pivotal role in documenting and defining these words. Sharing his excitement on LinkedIn, Ugwuanyi wrote:

I’m thrilled to announce that the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) from Oxford Languages | OUP has officially published its latest updates, featuring an amazing collection of Nigerian English words that beautifully reflect Nigeria’s culture, creativity, and the unique ways we express ourselves as Nigerians. This time, I not only drafted most of the words but also had the incredible opportunity to provide their pronunciations. So, when you explore the OED online and click on the pronunciations, you’ll hear my voice bringing these words to life.

Here’s a list of the newly added words: