Yoh! Gatvol? Zol?’ These South African Slang Words Are Now Officially in the Oxford Dictionary

South African slang is as vibrant and expressive as the country itself, and now, some of its most iconic words have officially made it into the Oxford English Dictionary (OED). From casual greetings to exclamations of frustration, these words capture the spirit of everyday conversations. So, when someone says, ‘Yoh! I’m so gatvol of this tjoekie and need a zol to handle these moggy people,’ it’s not just local slang, it’s officially part of the English language.

These popular South African words are part of a group the OED calls “untranslatable words”—terms that don’t have a direct translation in other languages. They are featured in the latest lexicon alongside “loan words” from the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and Ireland.

The South African words come from several of the country’s 12 official languages. Here are some of them:

Yoh – An exclamation used to express surprise, admiration, or distress. The OED traces it back to 1855, with roots in Afrikaans and isiXhosa.

Gatvol – A slang term from Afrikaans, used when someone is frustrated or has had enough. First recorded in 1980.

The hell-in – A phrase adapted from an Afrikaans expression, meaning someone is deeply annoyed or upset.

Tjoekie – A word for prison, traced back to 1977. It was originally introduced to South Africa by English-speaking Indian immigrants before becoming part of South African English through Afrikaans.

Seshweshwe (or shweshwe) – A type of printed cotton fabric, originally dyed indigo but now available in different colours. It comes from Southern SeSotho and is often used in traditional clothing.

Makarapa – A term first recorded in 1999, referring to a hard hat worn by miners. It is now better known as a helmet that football fans decorate and wear to support their teams.

Zol – A slang term for marijuana or a hand-rolled joint. Its origin is unclear.

Moggy – First recorded in 1984, this word describes someone who is behaving irrationally or is out of touch with reality.

Sharp-sharp – A casual way of saying hello or goodbye, or even a way to compliment someone’s appearance. First recorded in 1991.

Alongside these South African words, the OED has also added several Nigerian English words in its latest update, including abi, japa, suya, and jand. Words like Naija, gele, agbero, and eba have also been included, showing how Nigerian Pidgin and slang continue to be widely recognised.

The OED update acknowledges how these words have become a regular part of everyday language. For the full list, visit the OED website.