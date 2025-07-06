South African Fashion Did Not Come to Play at Durban July 2025 | See All the Boldest Looks

Feathers, earth-toned fabrics, and sculptural designs inspired by the baobab tree were in full display yesterday at the 2025 Hollywoodbets Durban July. Though widely known as South Africa’s premier horse racing event, the annual affair once again became a runway for some of the country’s most celebrated entertainers and creatives to show up in style.

This year’s theme, Marvels of Mzansi, encouraged guests to draw inspiration from iconic symbols of South African heritage, and they showed up with imaginative takes that paid homage to nature and identity. Some drew from the grace and beauty of South Africa’s national bird, the Blue Crane, with feathered gowns that stretched outward like wings. Others embraced the strength and symbolism of the baobab tree, with structured silhouettes, rich greens and browns, and detailing that echoed bark, leaves, and roots. Among them was popular South African DJ Eva Modika, whose striking baobab-inspired dress was designed by Nigerian fashion brand Erica Moore.

Celebrities, designers, stylists and artists leaned into storytelling through fashion, using their looks to reflect not just their personal style, but a deep connection to culture and land.

See how they showed up below

Mbali Nkosi

Mbali Nkosi

Honour Zuma

Honour Zuma

Sithelo Shozi

Sithelo Shozi

Happy Simelane

Happy Simelane

Khutso Theledi

Khutso Theledi

Ntombi Mbele

Ntombi Mbele

Lisa Missouri

Lisa Missouri

Anele Zondo

Anele Zondo

Natalie Hlahla

Natalie Hlahla

Thando Thabethe

Thando Thabethe

Zara Abrahams

Zara Abrahams

Nande Ramncwana

Nande Ramncwana

Rich Monalisa

Rich Monalisa