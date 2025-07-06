South African Fashion Did Not Come to Play at Durban July 2025 | See All the Boldest Looks

Connect with us

South Africa’s Durban July 2025 served major style with this year’s Marvels of Mzansi theme, from feathery Blue Crane looks to Eva Modika’s baobab-inspired gown.
Feathers, earth-toned fabrics, and sculptural designs inspired by the baobab tree were in full display yesterday at the 2025 Hollywoodbets Durban July. Though widely known as South Africa’s premier horse racing event, the annual affair once again became a runway for some of the country’s most celebrated entertainers and creatives to show up in style.

This year’s theme, Marvels of Mzansi, encouraged guests to draw inspiration from iconic symbols of South African heritage, and they showed up with imaginative takes that paid homage to nature and identity. Some drew from the grace and beauty of South Africa’s national bird, the Blue Crane, with feathered gowns that stretched outward like wings. Others embraced the strength and symbolism of the baobab tree, with structured silhouettes, rich greens and browns, and detailing that echoed bark, leaves, and roots. Among them was popular South African DJ Eva Modika, whose striking baobab-inspired dress was designed by Nigerian fashion brand Erica Moore.

Celebrities, designers, stylists and artists leaned into storytelling through fashion, using their looks to reflect not just their personal style, but a deep connection to culture and land.

See how they showed up below

Mbali Nkosi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mbali Nkosi (@theembalinkosi)

Honour Zuma

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Honour Zuma 🇿🇦 (@cyan.boujee24)

Sithelo Shozi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sithelo Shozi (@_sithelo)

Happy Simelane
Khutso Theledi

Ntombi Mbele

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ntombi Mbele (@ntombi__mbele)

Lisa Missouri

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Missouri (@lisamadibe)

Anele Zondo

Natalie Hlahla

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natalie hlahla (@natalie_hlahla)

Thando Thabethe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thando Thabethe (@thando_thabethe)

Zara Abrahams

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zara Abrahams (@miss_zabr)

Nande Ramncwana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nande Ramncwana (@bigg_nandz)

Rich Monalisa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RICH MONALISA (@mawhoo_)

Zinhle Jiyane

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle)

Mihlali Ndamase

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

 

