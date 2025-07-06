Scoop
South African Fashion Did Not Come to Play at Durban July 2025 | See All the Boldest Looks
South Africa’s Durban July 2025 served major style with this year’s Marvels of Mzansi theme, from feathery Blue Crane looks to Eva Modika’s baobab-inspired gown.
Feathers, earth-toned fabrics, and sculptural designs inspired by the baobab tree were in full display yesterday at the 2025 Hollywoodbets Durban July. Though widely known as South Africa’s premier horse racing event, the annual affair once again became a runway for some of the country’s most celebrated entertainers and creatives to show up in style.
This year’s theme, Marvels of Mzansi, encouraged guests to draw inspiration from iconic symbols of South African heritage, and they showed up with imaginative takes that paid homage to nature and identity. Some drew from the grace and beauty of South Africa’s national bird, the Blue Crane, with feathered gowns that stretched outward like wings. Others embraced the strength and symbolism of the baobab tree, with structured silhouettes, rich greens and browns, and detailing that echoed bark, leaves, and roots. Among them was popular South African DJ Eva Modika, whose striking baobab-inspired dress was designed by Nigerian fashion brand Erica Moore.
Celebrities, designers, stylists and artists leaned into storytelling through fashion, using their looks to reflect not just their personal style, but a deep connection to culture and land.
See how they showed up below
Mbali Nkosi
View this post on Instagram
Honour Zuma
View this post on Instagram
Sithelo Shozi
View this post on Instagram
Happy Simelane
View this post on Instagram
Khutso Theledi
View this post on Instagram
Ntombi Mbele
View this post on Instagram
Lisa Missouri
View this post on Instagram
Anele Zondo
View this post on Instagram
Natalie Hlahla
View this post on Instagram
Thando Thabethe
View this post on Instagram
Zara Abrahams
View this post on Instagram
Nande Ramncwana
View this post on Instagram
Rich Monalisa
View this post on Instagram
Zinhle Jiyane
View this post on Instagram
Mihlali Ndamase
View this post on Instagram