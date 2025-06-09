Tayo Odueke Stepped into Ojude Oba Like It Was Fashion Week

Connect with us

Culture

For the 2025 Ojude Oba Festival, Tayo Odueke, also known as Sikiratu Sindodo, showed up in a commanding all-black look with a burst of colour and unmistakable elegance
Published

5 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Tayo Odueke/Instagram

The Ojude Oba Festival was a full display of style, flair and culture yesterday. Fashion was everywhere you looked, from bold gele styles to sunnies and richly coloured iro and buba. The women arrived in full glam and turned the celebration into a runway of sorts.

And guess who made an appearance? Tayo Odueke. The Nollywood actress brought the drama in the best way. She wore an all-black ensemble that stood out in all the right ways: a long, flowing black coat with sharp, structured shoulders layered over a sleek black dress. The lower part of the dress was decorated with colourful floral appliqués scattered in shades of red, purple, pink, orange and yellow.

Tayo didn’t hold back on accessories either. She paired the look with dark sunglasses, bright red lipstick, and stacks of coral bead necklaces and bracelets that added even more personality to her outfit.

“Ojude Oba ready,” she wrote in her caption.

See more looks below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tayo Odueke (@sindodotayo)

