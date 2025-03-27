Burna Boy’s International Collaborations Go Just as Hard as His Solo Hits

Much has been said about Burna Boy’s discography and career. He is undeniably one of Nigeria’s biggest musical exports, stacking up awards, selling out arenas, and proving time and time again that his sound knows no borders. But, beyond his solo hits, one aspect of his artistry that deserves more attention is his consistency in delivering awesome international collaborations.

He is that guy that walks into any musical space and naturally he fits into different sounds without losing his essence. Take “Location” with British rapper Dave, his verses flow so easily, adding a signature energy that keeps the track fresh even years later. On “Own It” with Stormzy and Ed Sheeran, he mixes his style with theirs in true Burna’s fashion. When he joins Jorja Smith on “Be Honest,” he brings a perfect balance to the track, while on “My Oasis” with Sam Smith, he leans into the song’s mood with ease, never missing a beat.

Burna has also ventured into Latin and French collaborations. “Rotate” with Becky G and “Donne-moi l’accord” with Dadju show how he can mesh with entirely different musical worlds. Even on “Your Choice” with Lily Allen, he injects his signature energy, making the track uniquely his while still complementing its original vibe.

No matter the genre or language, Burna Boy brings his unmistakable presence, one that turns every track into something unforgettable.

Now, go ahead and treat yourself to some of his best international collaborations below.

Sam Smith featuring Burna Boy – My Oasis

Beyoncé featuring Burna Boy – Ja Ara E

Dave featuring Burna Boy – Location

Stormzy featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy – Own It

21 Savage featuring Burna Boy – Just Like Me

Becky G featuring Burna Boy – Rotate

IDK featuring Burna Boy – December

Pop Smoke featuring Burna Boy – Enjoy Yourself (Remix)

Jorja Smith featuring Burna Boy – Be Honest

Major Lazer featuring Burna Boy – All My Life

Mahalia featuring Burna Boy – Simmer

J Hus featuring Burna Boy – Play Play

DJ Snake featuring Burna Boy – No Option

Dadju featuring Burna Boy – Donne-moi l’accord

Lily Allen featuring Burna Boy – Your Choice

Abra Cadabra featuring Burna Boy, Jelani Blackman, and Fred – Lemme At Em

Rita Ora featuring Burna Boy – Your Song (TeamSalut Remix)

Vybz Kartel featuring Burna Boy – Personally (Remix)

Fall Out Boy featuring Burna Boy – Sunshine Riptide