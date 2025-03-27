Connect with us

Burna Boy's International Collaborations Go Just as Hard as His Solo Hits

From ‘Orange Is the New Black’ to ‘The Residence’: 5 Uzo Aduba’s Films You Can’t Miss

Lanre Olusola Explores Self-Discipline Through the Story of Joseph on the Be Transformed Podcast

"I Did It All in Heels": Bozoma Saint John’s Resume Leaves Jimmy Fallon Speechless

This Marble Cake Recipe from Terry’s Kitchen is Almost Too Easy

Rotimi’s “Questions” is Pure Romance & Vanessa Mdee Makes It Even Sweeter

Uzo Aduba’s Joyous Dance Through the Spirit Tunnel Is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

"Giving is Part of Love": Uzor Arukwe on Relationships, Masculinity & Playing Odogwu Paranran

Lanre Olusola Shares How to Stand Firm in the Face of Adversity on Be Transformed Podcast

No Labels, No Clarity: Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong Talk Situationships

Burna Boy’s international Collaborations hit different, no skips.

Much has been said about Burna Boy’s discography and career. He is undeniably one of Nigeria’s biggest musical exports, stacking up awards, selling out arenas, and proving time and time again that his sound knows no borders. But, beyond his solo hits, one aspect of his artistry that deserves more attention is his consistency in delivering awesome international collaborations.

He is that guy that walks into any musical space and naturally he fits into different sounds without losing his essence. Take “Location” with British rapper Dave, his verses flow so easily, adding a signature energy that keeps the track fresh even years later. On “Own It” with Stormzy and Ed Sheeran, he mixes his style with theirs in true Burna’s fashion. When he joins Jorja Smith on “Be Honest,” he brings a perfect balance to the track, while on “My Oasis” with Sam Smith, he leans into the song’s mood with ease, never missing a beat.

Burna has also ventured into Latin and French collaborations. “Rotate” with Becky G and “Donne-moi l’accord” with Dadju show how he can mesh with entirely different musical worlds. Even on “Your Choice” with Lily Allen, he injects his signature energy, making the track uniquely his while still complementing its original vibe.

No matter the genre or language, Burna Boy brings his unmistakable presence, one that turns every track into something unforgettable.

Now, go ahead and treat yourself to some of his best international collaborations below.

Sam Smith featuring Burna Boy – My Oasis

Beyoncé featuring Burna Boy – Ja Ara E

Dave featuring Burna Boy – Location

Stormzy featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy – Own It

21 Savage featuring Burna Boy – Just Like Me

Becky G featuring Burna Boy – Rotate

IDK featuring Burna Boy – December

Pop Smoke featuring Burna Boy – Enjoy Yourself (Remix)

Jorja Smith featuring Burna Boy – Be Honest

Major Lazer featuring Burna Boy – All My Life

Mahalia featuring Burna Boy – Simmer

J Hus featuring Burna Boy – Play Play

DJ Snake featuring Burna Boy – No Option

Dadju featuring Burna Boy – Donne-moi l’accord

Lily Allen featuring Burna Boy – Your Choice

Abra Cadabra featuring Burna Boy, Jelani Blackman, and Fred – Lemme At Em

Rita Ora featuring Burna Boy – Your Song (TeamSalut Remix)

Vybz Kartel featuring Burna Boy – Personally (Remix)

Fall Out Boy featuring Burna Boy – Sunshine Riptide

