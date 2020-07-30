Connect with us

Let Sam Smith & Burna Boy Blow You Away with “My Oasis”

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s finally here, and the result is LIT!

Sam Smith makes a comeback with the much-anticipated brand new single, “My Oasis“, featuring Burna Boy.

“My Oasis” comes following Smith’s decision back in March to postpone and rename their third studio album. Originally titled “To Die For” and slated for a May 1 release, the singer revealed in an Instagram post that the timing and title of the album didn’t “feel right” to them, but promised fans that “I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months.”

Listen to Sam Smith and Burna Boy’s track here:

