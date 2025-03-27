Connect with us

Halle Bailey Turns 25 with Cake, Cuteness & a Whole Lot of Love | See Photos

I’ve never felt stronger”—Halle Bailey on stepping into 25.
Halle Bailey is celebrating her 25th birthday with gratitude and joy. The Hollywood star and singer, who played Ariel in Disney’s 2023 live-action ‘The Little Mermaid,’ says she has never felt stronger.

Sharing the moment on social media, Halle posted a series of birthday photos. In one, she lies on soft, light purple fabric, propped up on one elbow with her other hand resting gently near her face. Dressed in a matching purple halter dress, she looks calm and content, her expression reflecting the gratitude in her caption: “I’m 25 today, I’m so grateful to God for another year. I’ve never felt stronger.”

In another photo, she is with her son, Halo, who was born in December 2023. She holds a white cake covered in glowing candles, embracing the moment with him by her side.

Her birthday also comes with exciting career news—Universal Pictures has announced that she will star in the upcoming romantic comedy Italianna alongside Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page.

