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Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Just Made the Spirit Tunnel Their Runway

Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page serve style and “Tuscany” joy in the Spirit Tunnel while sharing hilarious behind-the-scenes secrets from their new 2026 film, “You, Me & Tuscany.”
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A collage of Halle Bailey in a zebra print dress and Regé-Jean Page in a brown suit laughing and clapping during their interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

A collage of Halle Bailey in a zebra print dress and Regé-Jean Page in a brown suit laughing and clapping during their interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

If there is one corner of daytime television that keeps giving, it is The Jennifer Hudson Show’s “Spirit Tunnel.” Somehow, a short walk to the stage keeps turning into must-watch content, and this time Halle Bailey and RegéJean Page were the stars of the moment.

The duo made a grand, rhythmic entrance that was a masterclass in monochrome cool meeting playful energy. Halle was a vision in a zebra-print shirt dress, cinched perfectly with a black belt and styled with her signature, flowing locs. Beside her, Regé-Jean kept it smooth and sophisticated in a chocolate brown suit, proving that brown is definitely his colour. From synchronised side-steps to a classic mid-tunnel twirl, their chemistry was already bubbling over before they even sat down with Jennifer Hudson.

When they reached the stage, the conversation was just as dreamy as their entrance. The pair opened up about their new film, “You, Me & Tuscany,” revealing that their journey actually started with a chance meeting at the Met Gala. That initial spark clearly translated to the screen, as they described the instant chemistry they felt while filming in the rolling, sun-drenched hills of Tuscany.

Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page posing together in front of a "You, Me & Tuscany" movie poster featuring them in a romantic Italian setting.

Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page posing together in front of a “You, Me & Tuscany” movie poster featuring them in a romantic Italian setting. Photo Credit: You, Me & Tuscany Movie/Instagram

It wasn’t all just “dolce vita” aesthetics and romantic landscapes, though. The stars shared some hilarious behind-the-scenes moments that had the audience in stitches. Apparently, filming in Italy led to some spirited cooking debates—we can only imagine the back-and-forth over the perfect pasta—and unforgettable nights that made the production feel more like a getaway than work.

Whether they are twirling through a spirit tunnel or navigating love in the Italian countryside, Halle and Regé-Jean are the duo we didn’t know we needed in 2026. If the film is even half as charming as their dance moves, we are all in for a treat!

Watch their dance below

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