Nigerian Àdìrẹ Took the Stage at Sanya & Alkesh Thavrani’s Lavish Indian Wedding, Have a Look

The Nigerian social scene recently witnessed a spectacle of love and luxury as Alkesh Thavrani, son of the polythene mogul, Thavrani, married his beautiful bride, Sanya Sheetal Mazda. The multi-day wedding extravaganza, a dazzling fusion of Indian and Nigerian traditions, was a celebration like no other, leaving guests breathless with its grandeur and impeccable taste.

One of the highlights of the festivities was undoubtedly the couple’s choice of attire. In a stunning display of cultural fusion, both Alkesh and Sanya adorned themselves in exquisite Àdìrẹ ensembles, meticulously crafted by the eco-conscious Nigerian textile brand, Dye Lab for the second of five (5) events at The Leela Palace, Udaipur in India.

This wasn’t merely a sartorial choice but a deliberate act of love and a tribute to Alkesh’s unique background and Sanya’s connection to Nigeria. Àdìrẹ, a hand-dyed fabric of Nigerian origin, became the visual language for this momentous occasion.

According to Nigerian designer Ozzy Etomi, Sanya and Alkesh said “Dye Lab was a big part of their love story, and they asked if we would also be part of their wedding…” Each piece, meticulously crafted by Dye Lab’s artisans, embodied the rich history and symbolism of the cloth.

Alkesh, Managing Director at Omnik Limited, looked elegant in a custom-made Àdìrẹ agbada, exuding a regal aura. The intricate patterns and bright green hues whispered tales of his Nigerian links, the land in which he was born and where his family business has prospered.

His bride, Sanya a vision in a flowing Àdìrẹ saree, mirrored the cultural fusion. The matching vibrant dye, a stark contrast to the traditional red of many Indian wedding sarees, symbolized a new beginning, a union where two cultures intertwined. Sanya runs a Thai restaurant in the high-brow area of Victoria Island, Lagos.

The wedding, a veritable who’s who of high society, saw appearances by A-list celebrities, including the global Afrobeats sensation, Davido, whose electrifying performance had the crowd on their feet on the first night. Distinguished guests and the couple’s families were decked in colourful Àdìrẹ Aso-Ebi for day 2 of the celebrations.

The couple’s decision to contract Dye Lab for their wedding attire wasn’t just about aesthetics. Dye Lab is known for its commitment to preserving and revitalizing Àdìrẹ traditions. By choosing this brand, Alkesh and his bride not only honoured Nigeria but also supported the cultural artisans who keep this beautiful art form alive.

The Thavrani wedding transcended the boundaries of tradition. It was a celebration of love, family, and cultural appreciation. Alkesh, born and raised in Nigeria, seamlessly blended his Indian heritage with their Nigerian connections, creating a unique and unforgettable experience for all.

The couple had Nigerian cuisine on the menu, catch a glimpse below:

The choice of Àdìrẹ, a symbol of Nigerian creativity and cultural identity, further emphasized the couple’s commitment to celebrating both their backgrounds, a testament to the unifying power of heritage and a vibrant showcase of African fashion.

The Thavrani wedding will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most talked-about social events of 2024, a tale of the enduring power of love, luxury, successful immigration, and the vibrant tapestry of Nigerian culture. This extravaganza, marked by the rich symbolism of Àdìrẹ, is an inspiration for couples seeking to weave their own unique narratives on their special day.

Photo and video credit: @prince_ii

