Adedimeji Lateef & Mo Bimpe Serve Up Classic Cultural Style at “Lisabi: A Legend is Born” Premiere

The J.Randle Centre for Yorùbá Culture and History was buzzing yesterday as it hosted the premiere of “Lisabi: A Legend is Born,” the second instalment of Adedimeji Lateef’s epic movie. True to Nollywood tradition, the stars of the film and other guests came dressed in their finest, proudly celebrating Nigerian culture through their fashion choices.

And if the guests brought their best, you know the producers had to bring even more! Adedimeji Lateef and his wife, Mo Bimpe (Adebimpe Oyebade), made a stunning entrance in perfectly coordinated outfits.

Adedimeji wore an elegant green damask agbada paired with matching trousers, a cap, blue beads, and a walking stick that added a regal touch. Mo Bimpe complemented him beautifully in a matching green damask skirt and a feathered corset top. She completed the look with yellow shoes, a matching purse, gold and silver jewellery, and a gorgeously tied gele.

The couple looked as radiant as ever, a vision just as captivating as they were on their traditional wedding day and at the “Lisabi: The Uprising” premiere.

Take a look at their photos below