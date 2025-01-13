Richard Mofe-Damijo & Son Oghenetega Win Big at Utah International Film Festival with “Revelations”

Richard Mofe-Damijo, the legendary actor and Nigerian film icon, is adding another feather to his cap with his latest movie, “Revelations.” The film, which had its festival run at the Utah International Film Festival over the weekend, has already racked up an impressive list of accolades, including Best International Film and Best Actor for Mofe-Damijo’s performance.

The multi-talented actor not only stars in the movie but also serves as an executive producer and co-writer. “Revelations,” shot in Lagos and Utah (a state in the western United States), stars Chioma Akpotha, Nnamdi Kanaga, and international actors Tanya Price, Ryon Thomas, Albert Simpson, Alex Boyé, and many others. Making the project even more special, Mofe-Damijo’s son, Oghenetega Mofe–Damijo, also joins the cast, stepping into the spotlight as he follows in his father’s footsteps.

At the festival, the film also received multiple awards such as Best Producer (Tanya Price), Best Country Song (Alex Boyé), and Best Supporting Actor (Honourable Mention for Oghenetega Mofe-Damijo). It also received an Honourable Mention for Best Ensemble Cast.

See photos from the festival

