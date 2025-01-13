Connect with us

Richard Mofe-Damijo & Son Oghenetega Win Big at Utah International Film Festival with "Revelations"

Adedimeji Lateef Discusses Producing "Lisabi" & His Love Story with Mo Bimpe on #WithChude

What Went Down at the Birtday Party? Find Out in Episode 5 of "A Heart on the Line"

Chlöe Bailey Nails Boss Chic in Black Velvet at NAACP Nominations Reveal

Love, Drama & Big Decisions Await in the Final Season of "Harlem" | Watch Trailer

Ayo Edebiri, Cynthia Erivo & More Nominated for the 31st SAG Awards 2024 | See Full List

From "A Piece of the Action" to "Abbott Elementary": Sheryl Lee Ralph Shares Her Inspiring Career Path with People

Timini Egbuson Debuts as Co-Executive Producer for Valentine's Day Film "Reel Love"

It's Official! Kemi Adetiba Announces "King of Boys 3" Sequel on Her Birthday

Tems, Ayo Edebiri, Wizkid & More Nominated For the 56th NAACP Image Awards

3 hours ago

Richard Mofe-Damijo, the legendary actor and Nigerian film icon, is adding another feather to his cap with his latest movie, “Revelations.” The film, which had its festival run at the Utah International Film Festival over the weekend, has already racked up an impressive list of accolades, including Best International Film and Best Actor for Mofe-Damijo’s performance.

The multi-talented actor not only stars in the movie but also serves as an executive producer and co-writer. “Revelations,” shot in Lagos and Utah (a state in the western United States), stars Chioma Akpotha, Nnamdi Kanaga, and international actors Tanya Price, Ryon Thomas, Albert Simpson, Alex Boyé, and many others. Making the project even more special, Mofe-Damijo’s son, Oghenetega MofeDamijo, also joins the cast, stepping into the spotlight as he follows in his father’s footsteps.

At the festival, the film also received multiple awards such as Best Producer (Tanya Price), Best Country Song (Alex Boyé), and Best Supporting Actor (Honourable Mention for Oghenetega Mofe-Damijo). It also received an Honourable Mention for Best Ensemble Cast.

