Do You Know Ajoke Silva Has Played RMD’s Daughter, Wife & Mother? A True Nollywood Legacy

Did you know that Ajoke Silva is the only actress in Nollywood history to have played Richard Mofe–Damijo’s daughter, mother and wife on screen? It’s the kind of detail that feels both surprising and memorable, especially for two actors whose careers have spanned decades and countless roles together and apart.

This little-known fact came to light at the premiere of RMD’s latest film ‘Radio Voice,’ which he also produced. As guests walked the carpet, one fun prompt kept the mood light: “RMD once said?” Some responded with jokes, others slipped into impressions of his familiar voice and mannerisms.

But Ajoke Silva’s answer caught everyone’s attention. Smiling, she said, “RMD once said, and it’s true, I’m the only woman who has played his daughter, his mother, and his wife.”

Now that’s a Nollywood moment worth remembering.

Watch the clip below.