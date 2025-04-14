Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Do You Know Ajoke Silva Has Played RMD’s Daughter, Wife & Mother? A True Nollywood Legacy

BN TV Inspired Music Scoop

“Olamide Signed Me on WhatsApp” – Fireboy DML Talks Music & the Message That Changed Everything

BN TV Music

Lojay & Odeal’s 'Mwah' Hits All the Right Notes of Desire and Energy

BN TV Music Scoop

This Video of Tyla Busting Moves to Uncle Waffles' 'Zenzele' Has Us on Our Feet

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Yemi Alade’s 'You Are' is the Sonic Core of the Animated Series 'Iyanu' | Watch

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

This Civil Wedding Video of Ifedayo Agoro & Frank Itom Is the Definition of Real Romance

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille & Fireboy DML Are in Their Lover Boy Era with 'Angelina'

BN TV Scoop Weddings

Get in Here! Dimma Umeh’s Wedding Prep Vlog Is Full of Style & Sweet Moments

BN TV Relationships

Before the ‘Yes’: Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong Get Real About Marriage Decisions

BN TV Cuisine

This Duck Stew by Ivan Eats Is What Comfort Tastes Like

BN TV

Do You Know Ajoke Silva Has Played RMD’s Daughter, Wife & Mother? A True Nollywood Legacy

At the Radio Voice premiere, Ajoke Silva reflects on her long-standing screen journey with RMD, revealing she’s played his daughter, mother, and wife.
Avatar photo

Published

11 mins ago

 on

Did you know that Ajoke Silva is the only actress in Nollywood history to have played Richard MofeDamijo’s daughter, mother and wife on screen? It’s the kind of detail that feels both surprising and memorable, especially for two actors whose careers have spanned decades and countless roles together and apart.

This little-known fact came to light at the premiere of RMD’s latest film ‘Radio Voice,’ which he also produced. As guests walked the carpet, one fun prompt kept the mood light: “RMD once said?” Some responded with jokes, others slipped into impressions of his familiar voice and mannerisms.

But Ajoke Silva’s answer caught everyone’s attention. Smiling, she said, “RMD once said, and it’s true, I’m the only woman who has played his daughter, his mother, and his wife.”

Now that’s a Nollywood moment worth remembering.

Watch the clip below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php