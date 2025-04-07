Iyabo Ojo, RMD, Ariyiike Dimples & More Brought Classic Glamour to the ‘Radio Voice’ Premiere

It was lights, camera, elegance at the Lagos premiere of ‘Radio Voice,’ the new feature film by Richard Mofe–Damijo (RMD).

The premiere brought together some of Nollywood’s brightest stars, media personalities, and cultural tastemakers, all in celebration of a moving story that explores love, purpose, and second chances.

Unlike the more flamboyant red carpet themes we’ve come to expect, ‘Radio Voice’ called for grown-up glamour. Think sharp suits, timeless silhouettes, and well-tailored dresses with just the right amount of sparkle. The atmosphere was refined and classy, a perfect match for the film’s tone.

It was a star-studded evening. Celebrities an members of the cast including Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, BamBam, Kiekie, Dorcas Ariyiike, Damilola Adegbite, Ramsey Noah, Rita Dominic, Stan Nze, and more graced the occasion, underscoring the film’s significance in the industry.

The vibe was polished, poised and confident. From RMD’s crisp black suit and white bow tie to the guests who turned up looking stylish and elegant, the night served cinema, culture, and sophistication in equal measure.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favourite looks from the evening!

Ini Edo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Nancy Isime

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)



Deyemi Okanlawon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deyemi OKANLAWON (@deyemitheactor)

Kiekie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)



Dorcas Ariyiike

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dorcas Ariyiike Owolagba / Media’s Sweetheart (@ariyiikedimples)

BamBam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Damilola Adegbite

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damilola Adegbite (@adedamee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)