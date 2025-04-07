Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux Keep Serving Love & Looks in These Pre-Wedding Photos

We’re counting down to Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s grand wedding, and the pre-wedding photos just keep getting better. You can be sure we’ll be sharing every moment with you too.

The couple are clearly head over heels in love and equally in tune with fashion and style. Their latest pre-wedding shoot is another stunning display of elegance and coordination.

Two days ago, they embraced full traditional glam. Priscilla wore a corset-fitted aso-oke gown while Juma Jux stepped out in agbada, both outfits detailed with embroidery in the colours of the Tanzanian flag.

Today, they’ve switched it up with something just as striking. Juma is dressed in a cream-coloured two-piece, with rich floral embroidery in shades of brown cascading down the jacket in leaf-like patterns.

Priscilla complements him beautifully in a cream, halter-neck, floor-length gown with floral and leaf embroidery that runs along the bodice and sides. The plunging neckline adds a bold, glamorous touch, and we absolutely love how her hair is styled in an elegant updo with soft, voluminous curls.

Everything is perfectly styled and well thought out, and if the pre-wedding photos are this gorgeous, we can only imagine what the big day will bring.

See the photos and video below.

