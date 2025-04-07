Connect with us

Mercy Aigbe's Red Aso-Oke Look is Giving Us Serious Owambe Goals | See Photos

Lisabi Festival 2025 Gave Us Everything: Style, Culture & Glamour

Tems Light Up Dreamville Fest with Bold Fashion & Powerful Hits | Watch

Sharon Ooja’s Birthday Mood is Soft Glam, Big Smiles & Zero Stress | See Photos

Nikkah? Done. Civil? Done. Now We Wait for the Grand Finale with Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux!

"I Refuse to Give In to Despair": Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Reflects on Race, History & Identity in America

Would You Kneel for Your Partner? Toyosi & Daniel Etim-Effiong Discuss Respect and Gender Roles in Marriage

Nancy Isime Talks ‘Radio Voice,’ Working With RMD & Telling Stories That Matter

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Is Serving Looks & Literature on Her Dream Count Tour | See Photos

Ariyiike Dimples, Elozonam, Taaooma & More: Meet the Digital Content Creators Nominated for #AMVCA2025

Mercy Aigbe’s Red Aso-Oke Look is Giving Us Serious Owambe Goals | See Photos

Mercy Aigbe owns this red Aso-Oke look, making us all want to recreate it for our next big event.
Photo Credit: Mercy Aigbe/Instagram

Mercy Aigbe has truly outdone herself in this stunning red asooke outfit, and we can’t help but wonder if we could pull it off just as flawlessly for our next owambe.

There was no special occasion, and honestly, Mercy Aigbe doesn’t need one to look this fabulous. In a series of photos she shared on Monday morning, the Nollywood star looked like an African queen in a bright red asooke two-piece outfit. The outfit features a strapless, fitted midi-length gown paired with a long, flowing kimono adorned with dramatic sleeves. The gown and kimono are beautifully embroidered with star-shaped flowers in shades of blue, pink, and green, adding a touch of charm to the look.

What makes Mercy’s outfit even more stunning is the elaborate red gele perched high on her head, layered perfectly to complement the entire ensemble. And you know Mercy’s love for accessories, she didn’t miss the opportunity to add a multi-layered necklace with chunky red and white beads, alongside matching bracelets on her wrist. Her green handbag and shoes are perfectly coordinated, adding yet another layer of colour to her already bold look.

The whole ensemble is nothing short of a celebration of traditional fashion and colour.

See more photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

