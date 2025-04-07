Lisabi Festival 2025 Gave Us Everything: Style, Culture & Glamour

Over the weekend, the city of Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State, came alive in a vibrant celebration of culture, fashion and pride as its people gathered for the 2025 Lisabi Festival. Also known as Ègbáligánsà, the Lisabi Festival is held annually in honour of the legendary Egba hero, Lisabi Agbongbo Akala — the fearless warrior who led a powerful resistance against oppression in the 19th century. Each year, the festival brings together sons and daughters of Egba descent from across the world to celebrate his legacy and enduring spirit of unity.

And in true Ogun fashion, much like what we see at Ojude Oba, it was a colourful spectacle of tradition reimagined. The men showed up in grand agbadas, rich with bold embroidery and matching caps, while the women stepped out in beautifully styled iro and buba sets, complete with matching geles in bright, eye-catching hues.

Spotted among the dignitaries who attended were former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Nollywood icon Richard Mofe-Damijo, and the Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Rugby Federation, Tunde Delu, all turning up in style and looking ever so dashing.

Scroll through the photos below to see how it all went down.