New Video: 2Baba – Holy Holy

Internationally recognized music legend, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Baba has announced the release of the official music video for his latest single, “Holy Holy“. He made the announcement on social media today. The music video was shot by ace director Clarence Peters at a spectacular location in Abeokuta, the city on top of a hill.
#LEGENDARY. #LEGEND
TuBaba!!!! Talented for Life!
Tubaba…socially concious and very likeable….Now I know why women can’t stop throwing their knickers at you….your charm is effortless.The stars and the god of music/love are aligned in your favour….Fire on bro..it’s not your fault.
#correctsong
And it’s another one!!!Every song is a hit back to back. Nice one 2Baba. Amazing video too wow.
Tubaba, always a legend. Socially Conscious song laden with deep words. I like!
Dopeness—The video matches the song- the craft of two geniuses- Tuface and Clearance Peters!
this is the real 2face from plantashun boiz. great music and great video.
Thankgod my ears has listen to a meaningful song once again ….I have been in hospital since last year because of the rubbish noise called music I have been hearing …from people like davido-and the rest of them….This music is rocking in Switzerland tubaba u are more than legendary
Hmmm I know some haters will not like this wonderful song because of jealousy
I degree that anyone that doesn’t like this song the gods of our land will pay himmm or her a visit in jess name ..!!!
soooo Nigeria can still produce suchkind of music .? I thought allthey singing nowadays is 4G billions in a woman’s account in these hot gernaration
Short of words…. I wonder if you weren’t existing which artist will get me motivated. Thank u sir I love all your songs so much. May God give u more wisdom so we too can be inspired more by ur song.