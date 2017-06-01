BellaNaija

New Video: 2Baba – Holy Holy

01.06.2017 at By 11 Comments

Internationally recognized music legend, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Baba has announced the release of the official music video for his latest single, “Holy Holy“. He made the announcement on social media today. The music video was shot by ace director Clarence Peters at a spectacular location in Abeokuta, the city on top of a hill. 

11 Comments on New Video: 2Baba – Holy Holy
  • Jaxen June 1, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    #LEGENDARY. #LEGEND

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • myfathersdaughter June 1, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    TuBaba!!!! Talented for Life!

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Iyke June 1, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    Tubaba…socially concious and very likeable….Now I know why women can’t stop throwing their knickers at you….your charm is effortless.The stars and the god of music/love are aligned in your favour….Fire on bro..it’s not your fault.
    #correctsong

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Baby gurl June 1, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    And it’s another one!!!Every song is a hit back to back. Nice one 2Baba. Amazing video too wow.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • Oluseyi Adebiyi June 2, 2017 at 5:25 am

    Tubaba, always a legend. Socially Conscious song laden with deep words. I like!

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • DinonMC June 2, 2017 at 7:09 am

    Dopeness—The video matches the song- the craft of two geniuses- Tuface and Clearance Peters!

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • nene June 2, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    this is the real 2face from plantashun boiz. great music and great video.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • snow June 3, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Thankgod my ears has listen to a meaningful song once again ….I have been in hospital since last year because of the rubbish noise called music I have been hearing …from people like davido-and the rest of them….This music is rocking in Switzerland tubaba u are more than legendary

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • wise king June 3, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Hmmm I know some haters will not like this wonderful song because of jealousy
    I degree that anyone that doesn’t like this song the gods of our land will pay himmm or her a visit in jess name ..!!!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • wuddu June 3, 2017 at 11:50 am

    soooo Nigeria can still produce suchkind of music .? I thought allthey singing nowadays is 4G billions in a woman’s account in these hot gernaration

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Ehiphil June 6, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Short of words…. I wonder if you weren’t existing which artist will get me motivated. Thank u sir I love all your songs so much. May God give u more wisdom so we too can be inspired more by ur song.

    Love this! 0 Reply
