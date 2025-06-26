Listen to Hika’s New Soulful Single “My Good”

Connect with us

“My Good” by Hika is a rich Afropop affirmation for those on the journey to self-made success.
4 hours ago

Fast-rising Nigerian artist Hika is back with a stirring new single titled “My Good”. It’s a smooth, soulful Afropop track that speaks to the power of self-belief, resilience and trusting the journey.

With heartfelt lyrics set against warm Afrobeat-inspired rhythms, “My Good” serves as a gentle yet powerful reminder for anyone navigating life’s ups and downs. It’s a song for the dreamers, the hustlers and those quietly pushing forward, reminding us that each step, no matter how small, brings us closer to our goals.

Hika is known for her emotionally honest storytelling, and in this mid-tempo release, she offers a melodic reflection on growth, faith and the quiet strength it takes to keep going.

It’s the kind of track that fits effortlessly into those thoughtful, reflective moments — whether you’re on a solo drive or taking stock of how far you’ve come.

Listen below.

