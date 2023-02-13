Connect with us

Music

New EP: Hika - Rehikanation

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Super Bowl Performance | See Highlights

Events Music Style

Every Look Worth Seeing From The 2023 Soundcity MVP Awards!

Music

Tems, Ruger, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Burna Boy bag wins at The Soundcity MVP Awards 2023| See Full list of winners

Events Music Scoop

Here Are the Winners of the 2023 BRIT Awards

Music Scoop

2023 BRIT Awards: Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" wins ‘International Song of the Year'

Music Sweet Spot

It’s Baby No.1 for Erica & Tim Godfrey!

Music

New Music: Nathaniel Bassey feat. Mercy Chinwo Blessed - Tobechukwu

Music

Pheelz releases Sophomore EP “Pheelz Good” | Stream on BN

Music Scoop

Rihanna talks Returning to the Stage, Being a Mom & the Next Chapter in her Music Journey with Nadeska Alexis

Music

New EP: Hika – Rehikanation

Published

6 mins ago

 on

Fast-rising singer/songwriter Patience Ehika, better known by her stage name, Hika, has released her debut EP “Rehikanation.”

“Rehikanation” underscores the singer’s versatility and ability to blend different genres of music to form her unique sound.

The six track EP includes songs like”Hika”, “Mata”, “Let Me Know”, “Ijo ft Master Yen”, “Ajasco”, and “Hosanna”. Each track has its own unique sound and vibe. Hika describes the EP as a renovation of the old-school sound, reincarnated with a fresh twist. The future looks exciting for the promising musical talent.

Stream here.

Listen below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNCelebratingLove: Roxanne and Chaste Fell in Love at First Sight, Kissed Under the Fireworks & Got Married Within 16 Days

Meet Nigerian Women Shattering Glass Ceilings in Politics and Leadership

#BNCelebratingLove: Helen Met Her Boo on Facebook & it’s Been a Sweet Love Journey Since Then

BN Book Review: Unleash Your Superpowers by Foluso Gbadamosi | Review by The BookLady NG

Mfonobong Inyang: Nigerians Will Get it Right in the 2023 Elections
css.php