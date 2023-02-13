New EP: Hika – Rehikanation

Fast-rising singer/songwriter Patience Ehika, better known by her stage name, Hika, has released her debut EP “Rehikanation.”

“Rehikanation” underscores the singer’s versatility and ability to blend different genres of music to form her unique sound.

The six track EP includes songs like”Hika”, “Mata”, “Let Me Know”, “Ijo ft Master Yen”, “Ajasco”, and “Hosanna”. Each track has its own unique sound and vibe. Hika describes the EP as a renovation of the old-school sound, reincarnated with a fresh twist. The future looks exciting for the promising musical talent.

Stream here.

Listen below: