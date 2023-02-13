Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Super Bowl Performance | See Highlights

Global superstar singer Rihanna is expecting her second baby with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

The award-winning star got fans talking on social media when she revealed her baby bump during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime performance on Sunday. A representative of the singer officially confirmed the news after the show.

In the opening moments of her much anticipated return to the stage, the singer could be seen cradling her stomach.

The electrifying show had Rihanna powering through her incredible 18 year catalogue of global hits like “B – – – Better Have My Money,” “Umbrella,” “Run This Town,” “Work,” “Diamonds,” “We Found Love” and “Work.”

The “Diamonds” singer welcomed her first baby with her partner, A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

See highlights from her performance below:

Watch the full Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime show here.