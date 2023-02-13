Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Super Bowl Performance | See Highlights

BN TV Comedy Nollywood

Blessing Nze plays Iya Barakat's new client in this episode of Bimbo Ademoye's "Teropi Secxxion"

BN TV

Jerrie Johnson & Meagan Good discuss "Harlem," Partnerships & Patience | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Showdeck Launches High School Drama Series “Girl Meets Boy” | Watch Episode 1

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch BellaNaija's Exclusive Interview with "Harlem" stars Grace Byers & Shoniqua Shandai | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Tracy Oliver talks Harlem Season 2, Cast Ensemble, Collaboration & Partnerships | Watch

BN TV

Here’s Velvety Foodies’ Recipe for Making “The Perfect Egg Rolls at Home” | WATC

BN TV

Shaffy Bello & Mercy Johnson Okojie Discuss Acting, Fashion & Relationships in New Episode of “Mercy’s Menu”

BN TV

Nasboi and Ezinne discuss "Marriage Without Parents Approval" on The Honest Bunch Podcast

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch: Ini Edo & Chichi Nworah share their experiences on the set of “Shanty Town”

BN TV

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Super Bowl Performance | See Highlights

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Global superstar singer Rihanna is expecting her second baby with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

The award-winning star got fans talking on social media when she revealed her baby bump during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime performance on Sunday. A representative of the singer officially confirmed the news after the show.

In the opening moments of her much anticipated return to the stage, the singer could be seen cradling her stomach.

The electrifying show had Rihanna powering through her incredible 18 year catalogue of global hits like “B – – – Better Have My Money,” “Umbrella,” “Run This Town,” “Work,” “Diamonds,” “We Found Love” and “Work.”

The “Diamonds” singer welcomed her first baby with her partner, A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

See highlights from her performance below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Watch the full Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime show here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNCelebratingLove: Roxanne and Chaste Fell in Love at First Sight, Kissed Under the Fireworks & Got Married Within 16 Days

Meet Nigerian Women Shattering Glass Ceilings in Politics and Leadership

#BNCelebratingLove: Helen Met Her Boo on Facebook & it’s Been a Sweet Love Journey Since Then

BN Book Review: Unleash Your Superpowers by Foluso Gbadamosi | Review by The BookLady NG

Mfonobong Inyang: Nigerians Will Get it Right in the 2023 Elections
css.php