A$AP Rocky Was All Style & Swagger on the Cannes Red Carpet

Did you catch A$AP Rocky at the Cannes Film Festival? He pulled up alongside Rihanna, who looked beautiful in a soft blue dress, proudly showing off her baby bump. But let’s talk about Rocky, because his look definitely had cameras flashing

He hit the red carpet with his usual confidence, wearing a sharp black double-breasted suit with bold peak lapels. His white shirt was unbuttoned at the top, revealing a black tie with diagonal white stripes.

The details made all the difference. He wore black sunglasses, gold grills on both his upper and lower teeth, and gold hoop earrings. A striking brooch with red gemstones sat on his lapel. On his wrist was a chunky gold bracelet, paired with a statement watch, and he finished the look with a bold ring on his left pinky finger.

A$AP Rocky came through looking fresh, confident, and well put together.

See more photos below.