A$AP Rocky Was All Style & Swagger on the Cannes Red Carpet

Burna Boy & Travis Scott's "Tatata" Is Full of Swagger and Vibes

See Odogwu Parara & Achalugo Back in Action for Boy Spyce's 'Achalugo' Visuals

If You Can't Get Enough of Darkoo's 'Like Dat' Challenge, Wait Till You See the Music Video

Fido's New Music Video "Joy Is Coming" Is a Beautiful Lagos Homecoming You Need to See

Caught in the Jam? Cobhams Asuquo Just Dropped the Ultimate Lagos Vibe "The Traffic Song"

Falz Flips the Script on Fame, Love & Power in His New Single "Round of Applause"

Mr Eazi's "Love Me Now" Encourages Us to Love Without Delay

Skales Teams Up with 3dnan for a Champion's Anthem in "Dance Like Lamine Yamal"

Tyla Captures the Magic of Being Truly Seen in Her New Single "Bliss"

From gold grills to a striking brooch, A$AP Rocky’s Cannes outfit was full of unforgettable style moments.
Published

2 hours ago

 on

Did you catch A$AP Rocky at the Cannes Film Festival? He pulled up alongside Rihanna, who looked beautiful in a soft blue dress, proudly showing off her baby bump. But let’s talk about Rocky, because his look definitely had cameras flashing

He hit the red carpet with his usual confidence, wearing a sharp black double-breasted suit with bold peak lapels. His white shirt was unbuttoned at the top, revealing a black tie with diagonal white stripes.

The details made all the difference. He wore black sunglasses, gold grills on both his upper and lower teeth, and gold hoop earrings. A striking brooch with red gemstones sat on his lapel. On his wrist was a chunky gold bracelet, paired with a statement watch, and he finished the look with a bold ring on his left pinky finger.

A$AP Rocky came through looking fresh, confident, and well put together.

See more photos below.

 

