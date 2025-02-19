The Internet Can’t Get Enough of That Moment A$AP Rocky Dived Into Rihanna’s Arms

The moment A$AP Rocky dove straight into Rihanna’s arms yesterday in the courtroom after his verdict was read has got everyone talking. The hip-hop star was overwhelmed with emotion after being found not guilty in the high-profile assault case against A$AP Relli.

After a tense three-week trial, the Los Angeles jury deliberated for just three hours before delivering the not guilty verdict. As the clerk read the decision, the courtroom erupted with joy. Rocky, unable to contain his relief, leapt from the defence table into the gallery, where Rihanna sat between his mother, Renee Black, and his sister, Erika B. Mayers. They embraced, sobbing, as the weight of the trial finally lifted.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had been facing two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm related to a 2021 shooting incident involving his former friend and collaborator, Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli. If convicted, he could have faced up to 24 years behind bars.

Thank y’all for saving my life,” the rapper reportedly told the jury as they left, according to the Associated Press. The emotional scene saw cheers breaking out across the courtroom as Rocky rushed to hold his family close, with Rihanna standing steadfastly by his side throughout the ordeal.

In the aftermath of the verdict, Rihanna took to her Instagram story to express her gratitude, writing: “The glory belongs to God and God alone. Thankful, humbled by His mercy.”

