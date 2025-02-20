Cynthia Erivo Will Take Center Stage at Broadway’s Biggest Night as the 2025 Tony Awards Host

If we’re calling this the Cynthia Erivo season, who’s arguing? Lately, she’s been in the news so often, and for good reason too. Fresh off her Oscar nomination for “Wicked,” she’s now set to take on another big stage, this time as the host of the 78th Tony Awards.

She’s stepping in after Ariana DeBose, who’s hosted for the past three years. For Cynthia, this isn’t just any hosting gig. Broadway is home. In 2016, she won a Tony for “The Color Purple,” a performance that also earned her an Emmy and a Grammy. With three Academy Award nominations to her name, she’s one Oscar win away from EGOT status.

The organisers couldn’t have picked a more fitting host. “Through performances on both stage and screen, Cynthia has extended the magic of musical theatre to millions of new fans around the globe and that is exactly the mission of the Tony Awards,” said Heather Hitchens, president & CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League.

Cynthia is just as excited. “I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honour,” she shared. “I am looking forward to ushering the theatre community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year.”

The Tony Awards return to Radio City Music Hall on June 8, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. This year’s nominations will be announced on Thursday, May 1.