#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Cynthia Erivo Will Take Center Stage at Broadway’s Biggest Night as the 2025 Tony Awards Host

Super-Premium Gin Brand Inverroche Debuts in Nigeria with an Exclusive Dinner in Lagos

Scoop’d Signature Cafe & Krispy Kreme Open in Ikoyi with a Flavor-Packed Celebration

See Highlights from the 2025 MOBO Awards + Full List of Winners

Idia Aisien's Exclusive Invitation to Netflix’s Bridgerton Set in London: Take a Look

Everything You Need to Know About BNS Women’s Month 2025

Imperial Black - Celebrate the Vibe of Naija With a Bold New Blend

PZ Cussons Brands - Premier Cool and Robb Power Recovery at The 2025 Lagos City Marathon

Black, White & Everything Bold: The 2025 BAFTA Red Carpet Style Looks We're Loving

Hey, BNers!

We are back with another edition of our monthly friendly competition that allows you, our BN Community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The winning small business will be featured as our #BNShareYourHustle awardee of the month, and receive a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and our social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

We look forward to helping you create awareness for your brand and giving your business the much-needed boost.

Here’s how it works:

  • Leave a comment below, nominating your favourite small-scale business for the month (even if it’s yours!).
  • Share why you’re nominating this business and what makes it special.
  • Share the social media handles for the business so we can check them out!

Important points to keep in mind:

  • Multiple comments for the same business from the same user will only count as one vote.
  • We will only consider legitimate businesses.
  • Comments posted on other articles outside of this competition will not be valid.

Other Terms and Conditions apply.

  • The competition is now open and will end on the 28th of February.

Start nominating your favourites!

