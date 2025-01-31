BNShareYourHustle: Parental Pal Limited – Your Trusted Partner in Raising Future-Ready Children

Hey BNers,

For the January edition, we asked you, the BN community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

Parentalpal LTD| @parentalpal is our January #BNShareYourHustle feature.

***



“Parental Pal Limited is a premier parenting support enterprise dedicated to helping parents navigate the challenges of childcare and early education (ages 0-12) with ease and confidence. What began as a passion project by a dedicated schoolteacher in Lagos has now grown into a globally recognised brand, providing exceptional tutoring and homeschooling services to families in Asia, the UK, and the US.

At Parental Pal, we understand that every child is unique, and so are their learning needs. Our mission is to help parents raise academically sound, emotionally intelligent, and self-aware children—while making parenting more fulfilling. From personalised tutoring and homeschooling for toddlers and struggling learners to expertly curated holiday camps, after-school care, weekend programs, playdates, and birthdays, we provide enriching experiences that nurture confidence, creativity, and lifelong learning.

With a proven track record of excellence, our services are designed for parents who want the best for their children. Join the many families who trust us to provide safe, engaging, and high-quality child engagement experiences.”

Follow us on Instagram @parentalpal or call +234 806 539 4795 to learn more about how we can support your parenting journey.