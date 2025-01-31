Connect with us

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Parental Pal Limited – Your Trusted Partner in Raising Future-Ready Children

Career

What Will Nigerian Creators Do If Social Platforms Get Banned? Read What Your Faves Are Saying

Career Inspired Music

After 20 Years of Radio, Do2dtun Is Ready To Share His Story with a New Book Release

Career Inspired News

Adebayo Ogunlesi Joins OpenAI's Board of Directors as the AI Giant Expands

Career Events Promotions

Wale Tejumade Hosts Debola Deji-Kurunmi, Daniel Etim-Effiong, and Others at the Lofty Heights Conference 8.0

Career Events Promotions

Kiza Dubai CEO Joe Osawaye to Deliver Keynote at the 6th UR³ Resilience Summit in Lagos!

Career Inspired

Professor Ijeoma Uchegbu Honoured as Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire

Career Promotions

Coworking Revolution: How Gullit VC is Empowering Africa's Startups

Career Features Living

Wunmi Adelusi: Reflecting on My Career Lessons from 2024

Career Promotions

CIOD Nigeria launches Mentorship Scheme to enhance Corporate Governance in the Country

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Parental Pal Limited – Your Trusted Partner in Raising Future-Ready Children

Avatar photo

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

Hey BNers,

For the January edition, we asked you, the BN community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

Parentalpal LTD| @parentalpal is our January #BNShareYourHustle feature.

***

“Parental Pal Limited is a premier parenting support enterprise dedicated to helping parents navigate the challenges of childcare and early education (ages 0-12) with ease and confidence. What began as a passion project by a dedicated schoolteacher in Lagos has now grown into a globally recognised brand, providing exceptional tutoring and homeschooling services to families in Asia, the UK, and the US.

At Parental Pal, we understand that every child is unique, and so are their learning needs. Our mission is to help parents raise academically sound, emotionally intelligent, and self-aware children—while making parenting more fulfilling. From personalised tutoring and homeschooling for toddlers and struggling learners to expertly curated holiday camps, after-school care, weekend programs, playdates, and birthdays, we provide enriching experiences that nurture confidence, creativity, and lifelong learning.

With a proven track record of excellence, our services are designed for parents who want the best for their children. Join the many families who trust us to provide safe, engaging, and high-quality child engagement experiences.”

Follow us on Instagram @parentalpal or call +234 806 539 4795 to learn more about how we can support your parenting journey.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php