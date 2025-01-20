Connect with us

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Re-live a Night of Electrifying Performances and New Beginnings for Rising Stars at the Green Indie and Hennessy Show

Mary Olushoga Brings Her Voice to the Brooklyn Academy of Music

Oriflame Nigeria Launches Wellosophy Bootcamp 2.0 to Promote Healthier Living

Own Your Story, Build Your Wealth: The Money Making Mouth Conference for African Women

FREEE Impact Foundation Launches special "Buy One, Gift One" Initiative

Jameson’s 12 Days of Christmas Lit up Ikeja City Mall With Festive Fun, Creative Experiences, and a Sustainable Twist

Yetty Williams Launches Digital Savvy Parenting Book: An Essential Guide for Today’s Families

From the Olympics to AFCON: The Unmissable Sporting Events of 2025

Wale Tejumade Hosts Debola Deji-Kurunmi, Daniel Etim-Effiong, and Others at the Lofty Heights Conference 8.0

Hey, BNers!

We are back with another edition of our monthly friendly competition that allows you, our BN Community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The winning small business will be featured as our #BNShareYourHustle awardee of the month, and receive a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and our social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

We look forward to helping you create awareness for your brand and giving your business the much-needed boost.

Here’s how it works:

  • Leave a comment below, nominating your favourite small-scale business for the month (even if it’s yours!).
  • Share why you’re nominating this business and what makes it special.
  • Share the social media handles for the business so we can check them out!

Important points to keep in mind:

  • Multiple comments for the same business from the same user will only count as one vote.
  • We will only consider legitimate businesses.
  • Comments posted on other articles outside of this competition will not be valid.

Other Terms and Conditions apply.

  • The competition is now open and will end on the 29th of January.

Start nominating your favourites!

