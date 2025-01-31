Exquisite Magazine & Amali Cosmetics Offer Free Cervical Cancer Screening in Lagos | Here’s more

In commemoration of World Cancer Day (February 4th) and Cervical Cancer Awareness Month (January), the Exquisite Magazine Cancer Care Foundation (EMAC), in partnership with Amali Cosmetics, is set to host a free cervical cancer screening session for women in Lagos.

This initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention through regular screenings and the HPV vaccine. Cervical cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in Nigeria. However, it is preventable and treatable if detected early. Regular pap smears, HPV screenings, and vaccinations reduce the risk and save lives.

Dr. Tewa Onasanya, Founder of Exquisite Magazine Cancer Care Foundation, emphasised the need for women to take proactive steps in protecting their health:

Cervical cancer is preventable, yet too many women lose their lives due to late detection. Through this free screening initiative and the #SmearIt campaign, we are encouraging women to get screened, learn about HPV prevention, and spread awareness. Early detection saves lives.

The #SmearIt Campaign by Exquisite Magazine is a movement advocating for cervical cancer awareness and prevention. It calls on women to take charge of their health by getting screened and vaccinated while educating others about the importance of early detection.

Women in the Jakande area of Lagos are encouraged to take advantage of this free screening opportunity and join the campaign to help eradicate cervical cancer.

Visit the website for all information about cervical cancer prevention and clinics across Nigeria where women can be screened.

For media inquiries, sponsorships, or further details, please contact: [email protected]

Break the silence on cervical cancer. Get screened, get vaccinated, and spread the word! Cervical Cancer is Preventable, #smearit today.

#SmearIt #WorldCancerDay #CervicalCancerAwareness #HPVPrevention #ExquisiteMagazineCancerCareFoundation #EMACFoundation

