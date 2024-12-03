See What Went Down at the 16th Global Eloy Conference and Awards

Connect with us

The 16th Global ELOY Conference and Awards, with an international trade and empowerment mission, held from 25th to 29th November, has been hailed as a resounding success. The week-long event brought together international thought leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and change-makers for high-level discussions on global trade, women in policy governance, sustainability, entrepreneurship, investment, and access to finance.

The conference, attended by delegates from around the world, focused on “Leadership and Multiple Streams of Income for Sustainable Empowerment.” The event aimed to arm attendees with the tools and knowledge needed to take control of their lives and businesses in 2025.

The conference featured a series of keynote addresses by Moji Wusu, Founder Woodhall Capital Limited, Dr. Tewa Onasanya, Founder and Convener ELOY Awards Foundation, Maureen Ogbonna, CEO Vallore, Dr Abiola Salami World Class Performance Strategist, Dr Ayodeji Ebo, MD Optimus by Afrinvest, Ochanya Dan Ugo, Group Chief Risk Officer at Unified Payments, panel discussions with Tayo Afolabi, World PR Limited, Efe Usin, Women in Export, Trade and Investment, Tale Alimi, CEO Rouzo, Isimeme Whyte of Genius HUB, Caroline Moore of Ideas Lab, Hajiya Ijioma Business Strategist and Grace Ofure of Lifecard Limited. The networking sessions provided attendees with a unique opportunity to learn from and connect with like-minded individuals. There was a business pitch session in partnership with Rainoil, where one of the businesses in the sustainability and renewable waste sector won a N1,000,000 grant for her business. The 16th Global ELOY Conference ended with the graduation ceremony of the women in the ELOY Foundation Sustainable Empowerment program in partnership with FirstBank.

The week-long event culminated in the ELOY Awards, which recognised the achievements of twenty outstanding individuals, including two global recognitions for women in the UK and Senegal, and the HE4SHE Recognition Award was awarded to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The awards ceremony was a celebration of excellence and a testament to the power of women’s empowerment.

This year’s ELOY Awards theme, “The Year of the Unstoppable Woman,” resonated deeply with the entire crowd. These women were celebrated for their resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to succeed and thrive in the face of adversity. Their stories inspired and motivated the audience, leaving a lasting impact on all who attended.

“We are thrilled with the success of this year’s conference and awards,” said Dr. Tewa Onasanya, founder of the Global ELOYs. “Our goal is to empower women and girls around the world, and we believe that this event has made a significant contribution to achieving that goal.”

Winners List

    1. ELOY Award for Creative Arts and Entertainment – Acting/Film Bimbo Ademoye
    2. ELOY Award for Creative Arts and Entertainment – Fashion / Arts or Music. Adebimpe Adebambo
    3. On Air Personality: Cheche Smith (Chechesmithnation)
    4. ELOY Award for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Ada Nduka Oyom of She Code Africa
    5. ELOY Award for Health and Wellness in association with Mamador: Chiamaka Elujoba, Green Essence Healthy lifestyle
    6. ELOY Award for Education and Mentorship: Tolulope Tunde–Ajiboye The Blooming Amazons
    7. ELOY Award for Sustainability and Environment: Sidikat Folami – Mateen Lander Limited
    8. ELOY Award for Advocacy and Human Rights: Roseline Adewuyi
    9. TV Personality Ayo Mairo–Ese and Uvbi Balogun
    10. ELOY Award for Content Creator Happiness Shelton of Shelton Family
    11. ELOY Award for Beauty Influencer Anita Adetoye
    12. ELOY Award for Fashion Influencer. Priscila Ojo
    13. ELOY Award for Entrepreneurship and Innovation. Nelly Agbogu
    14. ELOY Award for Media and Communication in association with GAC MotorsDr Morayo Afolabi-Brown
    15. ELOY Rising Star Award: Chinny Okoye
    16. ELOY HE4SHE Recognition Award: Gov. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu
    17. ELOY Award for Woman Who Inspire—Madame Ngone Diop (Senegal)
    18. ELOY Foundation Award for Business Woman on the ELOY Sustainable Empowerment Program in association with FirstBankKarimot Olajumoke
    19. ELOY Iconic Recognition Award: Mo Abudu
    20. ELOY Recognition Award International Dr. Yvonne Thompson (UK)

For more information about the Global ELOY Conference and Awards, please visit their website

Check out @ELOYAwards on social media.

