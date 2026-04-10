HERtitude is 5! Zikoko Celebrates Half a Decade of Nigeria’s Most-Loved Women-Only Event

Zikoko, Nigeria’s leading youth culture publication, has announced the fifth edition of HERtitude, its women-only flagship event, scheduled for Saturday, April 11, 2026. This year’s event marks half a decade of creating a safe space for women to celebrate themselves, connect with each other, and have fun to the fullest.

Since HERtitude’s launch in 2022, it has grown into one of the most anticipated events in the Nigerian woman’s calendar. Over 7,000 women have attended across all editions, making it a cultural touchstone for a generation.

The 2026 edition arrives with a theme that speaks directly to the HERtitude woman: Main Character Energy. This year, attendees are invited to show up as their coolest, boldest, most colourful selves.

Zikoko has spent months leading up to the event releasing a series of personality archetypes that represent the many women who make up the HERtitude community: the becoming woman, the wellness babe, the culture keeper, the corporate baddie, the mother, and more. Attendees can take this quiz to discover their archetype and let it inspire how they show up on the day.

For this fifth edition, Zikoko is proud to announce OPay as the Platinum Sponsor. OPay, one of Africa’s fastest-growing fintech platforms, will power a first-of-its-kind activation at the event: the OPay Shopping Zone.

The OPay Shopping Zone will serve as HERtitude‘s largest and most vibrant marketplace, a fully branded retail and vendor district where women can discover unique products, fashion, beauty services, food and drink vendors, and wellness offerings. All participating vendors will be set up to accept payments seamlessly through OPay, turning the zone into a live showcase of OPay’s reliability, ease, and reach in supporting everyday commerce.

Ahead of the event, OPay will onboard vendors directly onto the platform. Selected women-owned businesses will also be spotlighted on Zikoko. On the day, attendees can look forward to the OPay “Shop & Win” flash giveaways — cashless, fast, and built for the energy of the room.

“This partnership with HERtitude reaffirms our strong commitment to enabling inclusive economic opportunities and supporting platforms that empower women at scale. By simplifying how people pay and get paid, we are not only enhancing the

event experience but also driving real economic impact for vendors and attendees alike. At OPay, we always put our customers first, and when women are empowered to participate fully in the economy, everyone benefits. HERtitude 2026 gives us a powerful platform to bring this to life, and we are proud to be part of a movement that celebrates, supports, and accelerates women’s ambitions,” Elizabeth Wang, Chief Commercial Officer, OPay.

What to Expect at HERtitude 2026

This year’s event brings back some HERtitude classics and introduces exciting new activations, including a fashion show, a dance competition, and beauty, hair, and wellness activations from sponsors and vendors. Music performances will feature Fimi, Majesty Lyn, and Fewa, with Axara as the headline DJ.

Aunty Z, a live, on-stage Q&A session where attendees can submit burning questions on relationships, career, money, and life to a panel of special guests. This year’s Aunty Z panel features Nollywood actress Chigul, actress Michelle Dede, and content creator and social media influencer Amaka Amaku. Also, the inaugural Zikoko Women of the Year Award will be announced and celebrated live on stage at HERtitude.

“This is our fifth year, and while a lot has changed, the heart of HERtitude hasn’t: women showing up for themselves and each other. Over 7,000 women have been part of this, each bringing something special to the room.

With Main Character Energy as this year’s theme, we want every woman to fully own who she is — bold, vibrant, unapologetic. That’s what HERtitude is about. And I’m proud we get to do this for the fifth time,” Damilola Olatunji, Managing Editor, Zikoko.

HERtitude 2026 is proudly sponsored by OPay as the Platinum Sponsor, alongside other sponsors such as Hair Harmony, ZedcrestWealth, BIC, Elan x Aviv, Sosa Fruit Drink, My Lab Africa, and many others.

Also supported by media partners, including Marie Claire Nigeria, 21 Magazine, She Code Africa, WeTech, We Talk Sound, She Leads Africa, and so much more.

Tickets are available at hertitude.zikoko.com. The venue will be sent to all ticket holders via email in the days leading up to the event. Attendees are encouraged to keep an eye on their inboxes.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for HERtitude 2026