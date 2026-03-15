Something Is Coming as OPay Sightings Across Lagos Spark Curiosity

Over the past few days, unusual activity connected to OPay has been spotted in different parts of Lagos. It first appeared at Obalende Motor Park before attention shifted to Computer Village. Most recently, a similar setup was seen at Ikeja City Mall (ICM), prompting a common question among observers: What is OPay preparing to introduce?

At each location, bright green installations and branded displays linked to the company drew attention from passersby. Crowds gathered around the activations, with many people taking photos and videos that quickly found their way onto social media. The clips have since sparked conversations online, as many try to interpret the purpose of the campaign.

OPay is already a familiar name within Nigeria’s digital payments landscape, where the platform is widely used for transfers, bill payments, savings, and other financial transactions. Because of this visibility, public curiosity around the recent installations has grown quickly.

At Obalende Motor Park, early morning commuters paused to observe the activity as brand representatives engaged with members of the public. Some attendees discussed the messaging displayed at the activation, speculating about what it might signal.

The attention later moved to Computer Village, one of Lagos’ busiest technology hubs. The presence of the installations there drew interest from traders, tech enthusiasts, and visitors, many of whom shared photos and comments across social media platforms.

The latest sighting at Ikeja City Mall has continued to fuel speculation. The repeated appearances of the installations at major locations across the city have led many observers to believe that a formal announcement may be approaching.

So far, OPay has not publicly disclosed the full details behind the campaign. However, some industry observers have suggested that it may be connected to a product referred to as XtraCova. The name has led to speculation that the offering could relate to protection or additional coverage for users, although this has not been officially confirmed by the company.

For many Nigerians who rely on digital financial services, the possibility of a new offering has generated discussion online.

If the growing interest across Lagos is any indication, many people will likely be paying close attention on March 16.

Until then, the question remains: what exactly is OPay preparing to unveil?

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