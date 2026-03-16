Celebrating Women Shaping Africa: Inside The ARISE Africa Women Of Impact Awards 2026 With Champagne Laurent-Perrier

The ARISE Africa Women of Impact Awards 2026 recognized and awarded 100 exceptional women whose work continues to shape Africa’s future.

Organized by Arise News in celebration of International Women’s Day, the prestigious event brought together distinguished leaders, innovators, and changemakers from across the continent. The awards awarded women whose contributions are influencing Africa’s social, economic, cultural, and political landscape while inspiring the next generation of female leaders.

Held in Lagos, the ceremony was a moment to spotlight impact, resilience, and leadership. Guests gathered to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women who are driving meaningful change across industries and communities throughout Africa.

Adding an extra layer of elegance to the evening was Champagne Laurent-Perrier, the official champagne partner for the event. Guests enjoyed glasses of the renowned champagne as they celebrated the honorees with the brand’s refined character complementing the celebratory atmosphere of one of Africa’s most respected platforms recognizing female excellence.

With its global reputation for craftsmanship and quality, Laurent-Perrier brought a touch of sophistication to the occasion while enhancing the prestige of the awards.

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