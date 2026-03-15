Oscars 2026: Everything to Expect From Tonight’s Ceremony & How to Watch from Nigeria

Tonight’s the night! The 98th Academy Awards are finally here, and if you’re planning to stay up (or set those early alarms) to catch the glamour, we’ve got the lowdown on everything you need to know.

The red-haired legend Conan O’Brien is back to host for the second year running, and given how well he steered the ship last year, we’re expecting a night filled with his signature sharp wit and a few ambitious surprises.

When it comes to the films, the competition is fierce. Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners“ has already made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations, but Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another“ is hot on its heels with 13. Of course, the moment we’re all truly waiting for is the Best Supporting Actress category, where our very own Wunmi Mosaku, fresh off her historic ‘Double Crown‘ wins at the BAFTAs and NAACP Image Awards, is nominated for her powerhouse performance as Annie in “Sinners.”

The stage will be a revolving door of A-list talent as presenters, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Paul Mescal, Robert Downey Jr., Nicole Kidman, and Pedro Pascal. We’re also hearing whispers of a special Bridesmaids reunion with Rose Byrne, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Melissa McCarthy to mark the film’s 15th anniversary.

The musical performances are set to be just as cinematic as the films themselves. We’ll be seeing a high-energy fusion of traditional Korean dance and pop for “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters, as well as a massive, soul-stirring tribute for “I Lied To You” from “Sinners,” featuring Miles Caton, Raphael Saadiq, and the incredible Misty Copeland.

For those watching from Nigeria and across Africa, you can catch all the action live on DStv Channel 101 (M-Net). The Red Carpet Live special kicks off the fashion parade at 11:30 PM WAT, with the main ceremony starting promptly at midnight on Monday, March 16. If you’re on the move, you can stream the full show via the DStv Stream app. And for the early birds who can’t make the midnight shift, M-Net will broadcast a repeat of the entire show on Saturday, March 21, at 9:00 PM.

It’s going to be a long, sparkling night. Who are you backing for the big wins tonight?