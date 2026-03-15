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Diiadem Is Talking Reality TV, Motherhood and Building Her Beauty Brand on Dear Ife Series

Beauty entrepreneur Diiadem joins Ifedayo Agoro on the Dear Ife Series Podcast to discuss the impact of The Real Housewives of Lagos, her journey as a single mother, and finding grounding through faith at Logic Church.
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Diiadem Discusses Business, Motherhood, and Faith on Dear Ife Series

If you’ve been keeping up with the “Dear Ife Series Podcast,” then you know the conversations are always thoughtful, reflective and very real. On the latest episode, beauty entrepreneur and media personality Diiadem joins host Ifedayo Agoro for a conversation that moves through business, motherhood, faith and the personal experiences that shaped her journey.

During the episode, Diiadem talks about how appearing on “The Real Housewives of Lagos” helped expand the visibility of her beauty brand, while also bringing new levels of public attention. She reflects on navigating people’s perceptions, standing up to bullying, and the discipline required to build a business while maintaining boundaries in the spotlight.

The conversation also turns to more personal chapters of her life, including childhood memories, complicated family dynamics, surviving toxic relationships and enduring abuse while pregnant. She speaks about motherhood, raising her child as a single parent and how that responsibility continues to guide many of the choices she makes today.

Faith and community also come up as she reflects on finding a sense of grounding at Logic Church. The episode wraps with advice she shares during the Dear DANG segment for a single mum trying to start again. Watch the full conversation below.

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