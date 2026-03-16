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Michael B. Jordan Wins His First Oscar for ‘Sinners’ at the 98th Academy Awards | Full Winners List

Michael B. Jordan won his first Best Actor Oscar at the 98th Academy Awards for his dual role in Sinners, becoming the first actor to win for portraying twins. The film earned four awards, including a historic Best Cinematography win for Autumn Durald Arkapaw, while Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another led the night with six wins including Best Picture. Jessie Buckley and Amy Madigan also took home major acting awards.
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A portrait of Michael B. Jordan, who won the 2026 Best Actor Oscar for his dual role as twins Smoke and Stack in the film Sinners.

A portrait of Michael B. Jordan, who won the 2026 Best Actor Oscar for his dual role as twins Smoke and Stack in the film Sinners. Photo Credit: Michael B. Jordan/Instagram

Last night’s 98th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre proved to be a historic outing for Michael B. Jordan. After years of bringing memorable characters to life, he secured his first-ever Oscar for Best Actor for his dual performance as twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners.”

When he took to the stage, Jordan began with a moment of gratitude, repeating, “God is good.” He looked towards the stalls to acknowledge his mother, Donna, and noted that his father had travelled from Ghana to be present for the ceremony.

In a particularly moving part of his speech, he turned to his long-time friend and director, Ryan Coogler. “I’m so honoured to call you a collaborator and a friend,” Jordan said. “You gave me the opportunity and space for me to be seen. I love you too, bro.” He also took a moment to recognise the legacy of Black actors who preceded him, citing giants such as Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, and Halle Berry. He concluded by thanking the public for their sustained support: “I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keeping on betting on me.”

Michael B. Jordan posing with his first Oscar for Best Actor, won for his dual role as twins Smoke and Stack in Sinners at the 2026 Academy Awards.

Michael B. Jordan posing with his first Oscar for Best Actor, won for his dual role as twins Smoke and Stack in Sinners at the 2026 Academy Awards. Photo Credit: The Academy/Instagram

Sinners entered the evening as a record-breaker with 16 nominations and finished as one of the most successful films of the night, taking home four Oscars. Beyond Jordan’s win, Ryan Coogler earned his first Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Autumn Durald Arkapaw also made history as the first woman to win Best Cinematography, and Ludwig Göransson took home the award for Best Original Score.

While “Sinners” had a significant showing, the political thriller “One Battle After Another” was the biggest winner of the night with six awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson. Other notable wins included Jessie Buckley, who received Best Actress for “Hamnet,” and Amy Madigan, who won Best Supporting Actress for “Weapons.” Sean Penn was awarded Best Supporting Actor for “One Battle After Another,” though he was not in attendance to collect the statuette.

See the full winners list below:

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons – WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Animated Feature Film

Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER
Little Amélie or The Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Best Animated Short Film

Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls – WINNER
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein (Kate Hawley) – WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein – WINNER
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister

Best Casting

Hamnet (Nina Gold)
Marty Supreme (Jennifer Venditti)
One Battle After Another (Cassandra Kulukundis) – WINNER
The Secret Agent (Gabriel Domingues)
Sinners (Francine Maisler)

Best Live Action Short Film

Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers – JOINT WINNER
Two People Exchanging Saliva – JOINT WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another – WINNER
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another (Paul Thomas Anderson) – WINNER
Train Dreams

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners (Ryan Coogler) – WINNER

Best Production Design

Frankenstein – WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash – WINNER
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners

Best Documentary Short Film

All the Empty Rooms – WINNER
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness

Best Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr Nobody Against Putin – WINNER
The Perfect Neighbour

Best Original Score

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners (Ludwig Göransson – WINNER)

Best Sound

F1 – WINNER
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât

Best Film Editing

F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another – WINNER
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners – WINNER
Train Dreams

Best International Feature Film

The Secret Agent
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value – WINNER
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Original Song

Dear Me, Diane Warren: Relentless
Golden, KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER
I Lied To You, Sinners
Sweet Dreams of Joy, Viva Verdi!
Train Dreams, Train Dreams

Best Directing

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another – WINNER
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan, Sinners – WINNER
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet – WINNER
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Picture

Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another – WINNER
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

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