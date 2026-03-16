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Michael B. Jordan Wins His First Oscar for ‘Sinners’ at the 98th Academy Awards | Full Winners List
Michael B. Jordan won his first Best Actor Oscar at the 98th Academy Awards for his dual role in Sinners, becoming the first actor to win for portraying twins. The film earned four awards, including a historic Best Cinematography win for Autumn Durald Arkapaw, while Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another led the night with six wins including Best Picture. Jessie Buckley and Amy Madigan also took home major acting awards.
Last night’s 98th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre proved to be a historic outing for Michael B. Jordan. After years of bringing memorable characters to life, he secured his first-ever Oscar for Best Actor for his dual performance as twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners.”
When he took to the stage, Jordan began with a moment of gratitude, repeating, “God is good.” He looked towards the stalls to acknowledge his mother, Donna, and noted that his father had travelled from Ghana to be present for the ceremony.
In a particularly moving part of his speech, he turned to his long-time friend and director, Ryan Coogler. “I’m so honoured to call you a collaborator and a friend,” Jordan said. “You gave me the opportunity and space for me to be seen. I love you too, bro.” He also took a moment to recognise the legacy of Black actors who preceded him, citing giants such as Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, and Halle Berry. He concluded by thanking the public for their sustained support: “I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keeping on betting on me.”
Sinners entered the evening as a record-breaker with 16 nominations and finished as one of the most successful films of the night, taking home four Oscars. Beyond Jordan’s win, Ryan Coogler earned his first Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Autumn Durald Arkapaw also made history as the first woman to win Best Cinematography, and Ludwig Göransson took home the award for Best Original Score.
While “Sinners” had a significant showing, the political thriller “One Battle After Another” was the biggest winner of the night with six awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson. Other notable wins included Jessie Buckley, who received Best Actress for “Hamnet,” and Amy Madigan, who won Best Supporting Actress for “Weapons.” Sean Penn was awarded Best Supporting Actor for “One Battle After Another,” though he was not in attendance to collect the statuette.
See the full winners list below:
Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons – WINNER
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Animated Feature Film
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER
Little Amélie or The Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls – WINNER
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Best Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein (Kate Hawley) – WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein – WINNER
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Best Casting
Hamnet (Nina Gold)
Marty Supreme (Jennifer Venditti)
One Battle After Another (Cassandra Kulukundis) – WINNER
The Secret Agent (Gabriel Domingues)
Sinners (Francine Maisler)
Best Live Action Short Film
Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers – JOINT WINNER
Two People Exchanging Saliva – JOINT WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another – WINNER
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another (Paul Thomas Anderson) – WINNER
Train Dreams
Best Original Screenplay
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners (Ryan Coogler) – WINNER
Best Production Design
Frankenstein – WINNER
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash – WINNER
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Best Documentary Short Film
All the Empty Rooms – WINNER
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
Best Documentary Feature Film
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr Nobody Against Putin – WINNER
The Perfect Neighbour
Best Original Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners (Ludwig Göransson – WINNER)
Best Sound
F1 – WINNER
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât
Best Film Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another – WINNER
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners – WINNER
Train Dreams
Best International Feature Film
The Secret Agent
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value – WINNER
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Original Song
Dear Me, Diane Warren: Relentless
Golden, KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER
I Lied To You, Sinners
Sweet Dreams of Joy, Viva Verdi!
Train Dreams, Train Dreams
Best Directing
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another – WINNER
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B Jordan, Sinners – WINNER
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet – WINNER
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another – WINNER
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams