Michael B. Jordan Wins His First Oscar for ‘Sinners’ at the 98th Academy Awards | Full Winners List

Last night’s 98th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre proved to be a historic outing for Michael B. Jordan. After years of bringing memorable characters to life, he secured his first-ever Oscar for Best Actor for his dual performance as twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners.”

When he took to the stage, Jordan began with a moment of gratitude, repeating, “God is good.” He looked towards the stalls to acknowledge his mother, Donna, and noted that his father had travelled from Ghana to be present for the ceremony.

In a particularly moving part of his speech, he turned to his long-time friend and director, Ryan Coogler. “I’m so honoured to call you a collaborator and a friend,” Jordan said. “You gave me the opportunity and space for me to be seen. I love you too, bro.” He also took a moment to recognise the legacy of Black actors who preceded him, citing giants such as Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, and Halle Berry. He concluded by thanking the public for their sustained support: “I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keeping on betting on me.”

Sinners entered the evening as a record-breaker with 16 nominations and finished as one of the most successful films of the night, taking home four Oscars. Beyond Jordan’s win, Ryan Coogler earned his first Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Autumn Durald Arkapaw also made history as the first woman to win Best Cinematography, and Ludwig Göransson took home the award for Best Original Score.

While “Sinners” had a significant showing, the political thriller “One Battle After Another” was the biggest winner of the night with six awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson. Other notable wins included Jessie Buckley, who received Best Actress for “Hamnet,” and Amy Madigan, who won Best Supporting Actress for “Weapons.” Sean Penn was awarded Best Supporting Actor for “One Battle After Another,” though he was not in attendance to collect the statuette.

See the full winners list below:

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons – WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Animated Feature Film

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER

Little Amélie or The Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls – WINNER

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein (Kate Hawley) – WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein – WINNER

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Casting

Hamnet (Nina Gold)

Marty Supreme (Jennifer Venditti)

One Battle After Another (Cassandra Kulukundis) – WINNER

The Secret Agent (Gabriel Domingues)

Sinners (Francine Maisler)

Best Live Action Short Film

Butcher’s Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

The Singers – JOINT WINNER

Two People Exchanging Saliva – JOINT WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another – WINNER

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another (Paul Thomas Anderson) – WINNER

Train Dreams

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners (Ryan Coogler) – WINNER

Best Production Design

Frankenstein – WINNER

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash – WINNER

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Documentary Short Film

All the Empty Rooms – WINNER

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best Documentary Feature Film

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr Nobody Against Putin – WINNER

The Perfect Neighbour

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners (Ludwig Göransson – WINNER)

Best Sound

F1 – WINNER

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Best Film Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another – WINNER

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners – WINNER

Train Dreams

Best International Feature Film

The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value – WINNER

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Original Song

Dear Me, Diane Warren: Relentless

Golden, KPop Demon Hunters – WINNER

I Lied To You, Sinners

Sweet Dreams of Joy, Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams, Train Dreams

Best Directing

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another – WINNER

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan, Sinners – WINNER

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet – WINNER

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another – WINNER

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams