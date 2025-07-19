PiggyVest, OPay, PalmPay, Moniepoint, & Interswitch Ranked Among World’s Top 300 Fintechs

Five Nigerian fintech companies – PalmPay, Moniepoint, OPay, PiggyVest, and Interswitch – have been named among the world’s top 300 fintechs of 2025 by CNBC and Statista.

The annual list, which highlights some of the most innovative players shaping the future of financial technology globally, considered key factors like revenue, growth, and employee headcount before selecting the winners. With over 2,000 companies analysed worldwide, this recognition places these Nigerian firms among the most influential in the global fintech space.

PalmPay, Moniepoint, OPay, and Interswitch were listed under the payments category, joining global leaders like PayPal for driving seamless transactions between individuals and businesses. PiggyVest was recognised in the wealth tech category, making it the only African company to feature in that segment.

Nigeria has over 200 fintech companies, but only five made the list this year, underscoring their exceptional performance and impact. Although Moniepoint is officially listed as a UK company due to its incorporation, much of its success story is rooted in Nigeria.

PalmPay, which processes over 15 million daily transactions and serves more than 35 million registered customers, says the recognition reflects the “meaningful impact we’re making.”

Moniepoint’s Group CEO, Tosin Eniolorunda, called it “an honour,” adding that it reflects the team’s dedication and its role in shaping the future of global fintech.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), signed by PiggyVest’s CEO, Somto Ifezue, Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer, Odun Eweniyi, and Co-founder/Chief Marketing Officer, Josh Chibueze, the company celebrated being the only African brand recognised in the Wealth Technology category. “We’re especially proud to be the only African company recognised in the Wealth Technology category, alongside other international giants in the industry. At Piggyvest, we believe that financial freedom should be simple, accessible, and achievable. That belief continues to drive everything we have built over the past nine years and counting,” the statement read.

Beyond Nigeria, other African fintechs, including Kenya’s M-KOPA, South Africa’s Yoco, and Egypt’s Paymob and MyFawry, also made the list.