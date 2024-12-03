Pandora Nigeria celebrates a Decade of Timeless Elegance with Style and Substance

Pandora Nigeria recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary in a glittering affair that exuded charm, gratitude, and sophistication. From humble beginnings with a single store in Lekki, Lagos, the brand has expanded its footprint to six locations across Nigeria and two in Ghana.

This remarkable growth underscores Pandora’s commitment to exceptional design, quality craftsmanship, and unwavering customer loyalty. Founded in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora is the world’s largest jewellery brand, renowned for its hand-finished designs made from recycled silver and gold.

At the heart of the celebration in Nigeria, CEO, Charlotte Obidairo, reflected on the brand’s transformative journey:

“It has been an incredible journey over the past ten years. We entered as an unknown jewellery brand and have grown to become a household name in Nigeria and Ghana, celebrated for offering affordable, high-quality pieces. This success is a testament to the dedication of our team, the support of our business partners, and the loyalty of our customers, many of whom have been with us since day one.”

Marking the milestone with an eye toward the future, Pandora West Africa re-launched its Shopify-powered online store, making its iconic jewellery more accessible than ever. The platform offers a seamless shopping experience, complete with doorstep delivery—a timely addition for the holiday season and perfect for thoughtful gifting. Looking ahead, Pandora promises another decade of innovation, style, and unforgettable stories.

The event also recognized the loyal patrons who have shaped Pandora’s decade-long success.

“Our journey has been extraordinary,” said Oluwatosin Ogunade, Operations Manager of Pandora West Africa. “With eight thriving stores in Nigeria and Ghana and plans for more, we remain steadfast in delivering exceptional customer experiences while celebrating life’s special moments with our customers.”

While the brand offers an extensive range of exquisite jewellery items including necklaces, rings, earrings, the most popular item remains the Charm Bracelet. The Charm Bracelet consists of a bracelet a metal of the customer’s choice to which the customer adds symbolic charms for the special moments in life. Each charm tells a story and combine they represent each customer’s unique story.

