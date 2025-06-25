Connect with us

Events Promotions

A Night of Honour and Legacy of Impact: Enjoy highlights from the 2025 CIoD Nigeria Biennial Lecture

Events Promotions

Pepsodent Targets 2.7m Pupils in 2025 Oral Health Campaign

Events Promotions

Maltina celebrates Culture, Heritage, and Friendship with Indigenes at Durbar 2025

Events Promotions

Young Stars Win Big On Konga 103.7FM: Get the Scoop

Events News Promotions

Africa to The World: How Woof Studios Redefined Global Storytelling at Cannes Lions 2025

Events Promotions

Power to the Fans! Cast Your Vote – Ignite Soccer Tournament: Season 2

Events News Promotions

A-List Energy in Abia: Davido, Timaya, Cubana Chief Priest & More Grace Don’s Media Launch

Events Promotions

MODE MEN Magazine Celebrates 19 Years with Issue 113 Featuring Col. Felix Alaita & Breakout Star NOVA Rei

Events News Promotions

LG Electronics Partners with EbonyLife to Graduate Over 2000 Emerging Filmmakers

Events News Promotions Sports

American Cola Courtside 2025 Ends in Style with Oworo’s Triumphant Win

Events

A Night of Honour and Legacy of Impact: Enjoy highlights from the 2025 CIoD Nigeria Biennial Lecture

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on


About a week ago, the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIoD Nigeria) hosted its highly anticipated 2025 Biennial Lecture—a distinguished event held in honour of our remarkable President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Alhaji Tijjani M. Borodo, LLM, F.CIoD.

It was a memorable evening—a graceful blend of elegance, deep reflection, and transformative ideas. The atmosphere was electric with camaraderie as directors, corporate leaders, and boardroom giants came together to celebrate a leader whose contributions have left a lasting imprint on our Institute.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Tayo Aduloju, CEO of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), who spoke passionately on the theme: “Building Digital Resilience: Governance, Risk and Compliance.” Presiding over the occasion was Chief Anthony Idigbe, SAN, F.CIoD, whose wisdom and presence added depth to the evening.

Alhaji Tijjani Borodo reflected on his tenure since 2023, marked by both challenges and triumphs. His leadership advanced key reforms, including a reconstituted Governing Council, creation of sectoral groups, updated regulatory frameworks, branch restructuring, and most notably, the rebranding of the Institute.

Today, CIoD Nigeria stands redefined and reinvigorated, prepared to shape the future of professional directorship in Nigeria and beyond. As I prepare to hand over leadership, I am confident in the Institute’s renewed strength and future readiness, Borodo affirmed.

Then came a defining moment—a surprise unveiling of the new logo and identity. After 40 remarkable years, CIoD Nigeria stepped boldly into a new era. This is more than just a rebrand; it is a rebirth. A reflection of who we are, and a renewed commitment to the values that define the people: Excellence. Governance. Impact.

The look may be new, but the heart remains true—fueled by purpose, anchored in integrity, and devoted to raising the bar in corporate governance.

Join the celebration of this new beginning.

“Because this isn’t just our story—it’s the next chapter in the legacy we’re building together.”

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php