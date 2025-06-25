A Night of Honour and Legacy of Impact: Enjoy highlights from the 2025 CIoD Nigeria Biennial Lecture



About a week ago, the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIoD Nigeria) hosted its highly anticipated 2025 Biennial Lecture—a distinguished event held in honour of our remarkable President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Alhaji Tijjani M. Borodo, LLM, F.CIoD.

It was a memorable evening—a graceful blend of elegance, deep reflection, and transformative ideas. The atmosphere was electric with camaraderie as directors, corporate leaders, and boardroom giants came together to celebrate a leader whose contributions have left a lasting imprint on our Institute.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Tayo Aduloju, CEO of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), who spoke passionately on the theme: “Building Digital Resilience: Governance, Risk and Compliance.” Presiding over the occasion was Chief Anthony Idigbe, SAN, F.CIoD, whose wisdom and presence added depth to the evening.



Alhaji Tijjani Borodo reflected on his tenure since 2023, marked by both challenges and triumphs. His leadership advanced key reforms, including a reconstituted Governing Council, creation of sectoral groups, updated regulatory frameworks, branch restructuring, and most notably, the rebranding of the Institute.

Today, CIoD Nigeria stands redefined and reinvigorated, prepared to shape the future of professional directorship in Nigeria and beyond. As I prepare to hand over leadership, I am confident in the Institute’s renewed strength and future readiness, Borodo affirmed.

Then came a defining moment—a surprise unveiling of the new logo and identity. After 40 remarkable years, CIoD Nigeria stepped boldly into a new era. This is more than just a rebrand; it is a rebirth. A reflection of who we are, and a renewed commitment to the values that define the people: Excellence. Governance. Impact.

The look may be new, but the heart remains true—fueled by purpose, anchored in integrity, and devoted to raising the bar in corporate governance.

Join the celebration of this new beginning.

“Because this isn’t just our story—it’s the next chapter in the legacy we’re building together.”

Sponsored Content