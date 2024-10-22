The Countdown to the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria 2024 Annual Directors Conference Is On | Register here

Connect with us

Published

2 mins ago

 on

The Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria presents the 2024 Annual Directors Conference. This prestigious event brings together directors, leaders, entrepreneurs, corporate governance enthusiasts, and change-makers from across the continent to promote sound corporate governance, good leadership, and best practices.

Theme: Good Governance as a Catalyst for Economic Recovery, Growth, and Development
Date: October 30th and 31st, 2024
Venue: Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

This year’s conference focuses on economic recovery, growth, and development, emphasising the role of sound corporate governance, good leadership, and best practices in driving these goals.

The event features a distinguished lineup of speakers, including business leaders, corporate giants, directors from public and private sectors, thought leaders, and strategists from Nigeria and beyond.

A special highlight of the conference is the “Business Meets Government Dinner” on 31st October at 6:00 p.m., an exclusive event that brings together notable business leaders and industry captains from both the private and public sectors.

This conference offers a unique opportunity to engage with prominent experts, network with peers, learn from industry leaders, and position your board for success.

Come engage in meaningful conversations and enjoy an opportunity to network with some of Africa’s finest boardroom executives. Click here to register and get ready for an insightful event this October.

