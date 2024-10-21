Everything You Need to Know about the 2024 Akada Children’s Book Festival

The Nigerian literary industry has seen significant growth and expansion in recent years, with a surge in book festivals and literary events. One such event that has gained significant prominence is the Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF).

Since its inception, the festival has been dedicated to cultivating a passion for reading among young audiences and fostering an appreciation for literature within the Nigerian community.

With just one week until the eagerly anticipated festival opens its doors for another year of literary festivities, here’s everything you need to know to prepare for this exciting event.

Established in 2019, the Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) is an annual event dedicated to celebrating children’s literature, promoting reading among young audiences, and showcasing the work of local authors and illustrators.

This annual event has become a key fixture on the literary calendar, highlighting both Nigerian and international literature. As the first and largest Nigerian book festival dedicated exclusively to children, ACBF offers a vibrant space for children aged 13 and below, engaging with books and storytelling, helping them develop a lifelong love for literature and creativity.

When and Where Will the 2024 ACBF Take Place?

The 2024 edition of ACBF will take place on Saturday, October 26th, 2024, at UPBEAT Recreation Centre in Lekki, Lagos. This year’s festival theme, “Read Your Way,” emphasizes the importance of promoting literacy and fostering a reading culture among children aged 13 and below.

What to Expect from the 2024 ACBF?

The 2024 ACBF will feature an array of engaging activities that promises to delight and educate children, parents, and educators alike, including:

Author-led book readings

Book chats and Storytime sessions

Book and art exhibitions

Chess tournaments & Sip n Paint

Professional workshops for writers, illustrators, and publishers

In addition, the festival will also highlight 32 original titles by local authors and illustrators, with special appearances by renowned figures like Atinuke, author of the Anna Hibiscus series. Additionally, there will be insightful workshops for parents, teachers, and young authors.

How to Register for the 2024 ACBF?

The event is free for all attendees however, registration is required. Click here to register and you can also follow @akadafestival on social media for updates.

The Akada Children’s Book Festival promises to be a transformative experience, uniting readers of all ages in celebration of African stories and the profound influence of children’s literature.

Sponsored Content