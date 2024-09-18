Mark Your Calendar: Akada Children’s Book Festival Is Back for Its Sixth Edition on October 26th

When the Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) launched in 2019, its mission was clear: to create a vibrant and inclusive platform that promotes children’s literacy while spotlighting the work of Indigenous authors and illustrators.

The festival’s name, “Akada,” translates to “a lover of literacy and books” in Yoruba, reflecting its deep commitment to celebrating the richness of African literature. Through the festival, children aged 13 and under are encouraged to develop a lifelong love and appreciation for books and storytelling, providing them with the tools to explore, imagine, and learn through literature.

As Nigeria’s first and largest book festival dedicated exclusively to children, the Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) has carved out a unique space in the nation’s cultural landscape.

Over the years, it has grown into an eagerly anticipated event, welcoming over 8,500 attendees. In its efforts to make reading more accessible, ACBF has donated more than 4,206 books to communities and schools, expanding its reach to children who might otherwise lack access to quality reading materials.

Each year, the festival builds on its core mission—nurturing a love for stories that reflect the diverse experiences of African children while offering a stage for local authors to connect with young readers and their families.

The 2024 Edition: “Read Your Way”

This year, the annual festival is set to make an exciting return with its sixth edition, scheduled for Saturday, October 26, 2024, at UPBEAT Recreation Center in Lekki, Lagos.

The theme, “Read Your Way”, emphasises the importance of cultivating a strong reading culture in children from an early age, and encourages them to explore the vast world of books in their unique way.

The festival will feature a variety of activities, including author-led book readings, book chats, featured books, story time, book exhibitions, the announcement of the winners of the annual writing and illustration competitions, a chess tournament, a sip n paint, an art exhibition, a young authors’ spotlight, insightful sessions for parents and teachers, and professional workshops for writers, illustrators, and publishers.

The festival will highlight a diverse group of authors and illustrators dedicated to telling stories of Africa’s rich heritage, diverse cultures, and vibrant communities through children’s literature.

It will feature 32 original titles created by local talents. Notable titles include;

Captain of Aster by Nnenna Ochiche ;

; Iya Alaro Saves The Day by Yewande Amusan & Aduke Gomez ;

& ; Ada and The Emir by Nkechi Anya ;

; An African Christmas with Queenie & King by Olunosen Louisa Ibhaze ;

; Toru and The Mango Seed by Omolara Cookey ;

; Obafemi Alakara and The Bush Babies by Kayode O. Sinmidele Valentine ;

; A School Trip Like No Other by Jacqueline U Agweh ;

; The Magic Jalabiya by Ayo Oyeku,

and Terrified Not by Farida Tukur Bello, among others.

In addition, a key highlight this year is the special appearance by Atinuke, the acclaimed author of the Anna Hibiscus series and Baby Goes to Market.

Her presence will bring to life stories that reflect the everyday experiences of African children, inspiring both young readers and adults alike.

Beyond the fun and excitement, ACBF serves as an important platform for educators, parents, and literacy advocates to engage in meaningful discussions on how best to support children’s literacy development.

This year’s workshops and sessions will go beyond reading and writing, addressing essential topics such as soft skills, critical thinking, and technical skills to develop well-rounded young learners prepared for the future.

Mark Your Calendars!

On Saturday, October 26, at UPBEAT Recreation Center in Lekki, Lagos, join an event celebrating African stories and nurturing the next generation of readers.

The best part? The event is free for all participants, and registration is available on the website For updates, you can also follow @akadafestival on social media.

