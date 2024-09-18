Connect with us

#MessWithLancôme Lagos Event – A Beauty Playground with No Rules

Lancôme’s bold #MessWithLancôme campaign has officially landed in Lagos, with a vibrant event that invited beauty influencers and makeup lovers to embrace creativity and self-expression without limits.

Held at Jewel Aieda in Lekki, the event encouraged attendees to experiment with bold, messy makeup looks in line with the campaign’s “no rules” approach.

Highlights of the Event

The event opened with a speech from Joe Zakour, Lancôme Marketing Manager, who set the tone by diving into the heart of the #MessWithLancôme campaign.

He highlighted the importance of self-expression and creativity, encouraging everyone to experiment with bold, imperfect, and unpredictable looks—an attitude that aligns perfectly with Lancôme’s celebration of individuality.

Guests enjoyed a range of interactive activities that captured the campaign's playful spirit. A key highlight was the "Mess-terclass" led by makeup artist Anita Adeoye, where attendees used Lancôme products to create daring, messy looks.

The session inspired participants to break away from beauty conventions and explore their creativity.

Fun fact: Did you know you can use an eyeshadow as a blush?

Beyond the makeup stations that allowed attendees to experiment with products, the venue was filled with interactive zones to keep the energy high. Guests were fully immersed in the Lancôme experience, with every detail and interaction thoughtfully designed to reflect the essence of the #MessWithLancôme campaign.

From the café area to the swag bag stations, each element reinforced the brand’s playful and creative spirit, ensuring a memorable and engaging experience.

Mirrors and makeup stations were set up throughout the venue, inviting guests to get creative and make a “mess” with their looks. DJ Casper Sandra provided a lively soundtrack, keeping the crowd energized throughout the event.

The #MessWithLancôme event showcased the brand’s commitment to evolving the beauty narrative, inspiring attendees to embrace their creativity and individuality.

With great music, delicious snacks, and plenty of Lancôme products to experiment with, the night was a huge success. The campaign promises to continue sparking conversation and breaking beauty rules across Lagos and beyond.

Whether you’re an expert at doing your makeup or just starting to experiment with different looks, #MESSWITHLANCÔME invites you to embrace your playful side and redefine your beauty standards.

Share your creative makeup looks using the hashtag and be part of this exciting beauty revolution.

Stay tuned as Lancôme keeps pushing boundaries with its #MessWithLancôme initiative.

#LancômeMakeup #LancômeNigeria  #MessWithLancôme

