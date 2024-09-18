Unveiling This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 230

Connect with us

5 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Herluxury (@herluxury_rtw)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kiki Osinbajo (@kikiosinbajo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JOSELYN DUMAS® (@joselyn_dumas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Njidechukwuka (@njidekaah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HOM -ABUJA DESIGNER (@houseofmoesha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Ivy Mark (@theivymark)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIDI STONE (@didistone)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leah Houston (@leah.houston)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. B (@rutie___b)

