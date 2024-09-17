BBNaija: Toke Makinwa Shines in a Corset and Sequin Skirt Ensemble on this Episode of ‘The Buzz’

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Glamour girl Toke Makinwa is not slowing down her glam as the host of THE BUZZ. The talk show exclusively on Showmax reviews the exciting activities and dives deep into the reality of Big Brother Naija contestants.

Styled by Dahmola, she is wearing a burgundy ensemble made of a custom signature corset and sparkle sequin skirt from The Keeper of the Wardrobe inspired by the Nadia Set also from the brand.

She complements this look with simple sandal heels and statement gold accessories—chunky bracelets and earrings. She opted for a laid-back wavy hairdo and her face was beat to perfection in a latte makeup.

Swipe through the carousel:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Watch the BTS below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Credits

Bellastylista: @tokemakinwa
Outfit: @thekeeperofthewardrobe
Stylist: @dahmola
Makeup: @wunmique
Photo: @bangraphy

