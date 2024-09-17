Episode 11 of the Shopaholic Series Is Here! Ladies’ Dinner Shopping With Kiekie at Vane Style

Connect with us

Elegance Redefined
Avatar photo

Published

48 mins ago

 on

One of our favorite fashionistas KieKie takes us on an exclusive shopping adventure at Vane Style, a destination for elegance!

With an upcoming outing that demands a touch of class, Kiekie explores a world of luxurious dresses. She gets the VIP treatment, shopping like royalty with personalized service and a fabulous selection of outfits.

Watch as she tries on stunning looks and indulges in the ultimate shopping experience—complete with tea, biscuits, and endless style options. Will she find the perfect sparkling dress for her evening event? Tune in to see Kiekie’s final pick and her infectious excitement as she checks out in true Shopaholic style.

“Shopaholic”, takes viewers on a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos. KieKie, the charismatic host explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing valuable insights on local finds.

From fashion to gadgets, she guides the audience through her favourite picks, offering an insider’s perspective on each location. The series captures her candid reactions to the city’s eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the metropolitan lifestyle. Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a dynamic journey, showcasing KieKie’s final selections.

Season 1, the Lagos edition, sets the stage for thrilling retail adventures. Expect Season 2 to explore Abuja, and Season 3 they come to your country, city or town.

Don’t forget to let the Host know the shopping plugs in your area. Catch new episodes every Friday on Lady Laide Media’s YouTube channel. Make sure you subscribe and turn on post notifications for the series.

Don’t want to miss a thing! Get ready to shop along and discover the best of Nigeria’s vibrant retail landscape!

Weekly episodes are also available in French.

Watch Here.

Follow & Subscribe on YouTube.

